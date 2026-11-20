Teenage Engineering has finally revealed its newest piece of audio gear after a month of hints and leaks. The new EP/BC–1 is the Swedish company’s first CD player – ‘a modern take on a classic CD player’ – and marks the start of a new line of equipment, the ‘broadcast series.’

This slender rectangle leaves the CD exposed atop the mechanism, with a line of red LEDs showing the precise timecode and track detail, along with output volume and – unusually – a varispeed setting that allows professionals to slow up or speed down the CD by 50% to 150%.

Teenage Engineering EP/BC-1 atop the EP-35 amplifier (Image credit: Teenage Engineering)

The new player is designed to pair beautifully with the recently released EP-35 portable speaker and amplifier – it slots on top, held in place by the EP-35’s clips – and therefore matches the dimensions of the K.O.II groove machines.

The EP/BC-1 not only functions as a straightforward CD player, it also has digital audio output over USB 2.0, can rip audio CDs to digital files, streams via Bluetooth and Auracast and can playback mp3-stacked data discs (the go-to format for ‘mix tapes’ back in the day). Other off-kilter functions include built-in beat detection with the ability to output the tempo in sync.

The EP/BC-1 CD player is a slimline unit with pro grade features (Image credit: Teenage Engineering)

All this is rendered in a distinctly late 80s, early 90s pro-audio aesthetic, with the red displays combined with prominent buttons and dials. Modern battery tech means the EP/BC-1 can have its own onboard rechargeable power source so it match the portability of the EP-35, while the pro audio functions make this a useful studio tool for sampling, etc.

Teenage Engineering EP/BC-1 CD player (Image credit: Teenage Engineering)

The broadcast series promises to ‘reintroduce physical audio formats into a modern context,’ according to TE, an idea that has ‘evolved from a shared obligation within the company to preserve the formats they grew up with.’ Perhaps we can expect something to handle vintage vinyl or even cassette tapes next. Let the format archaeology commence.

Teenage Engineering EP/BC-1 CD Player, £259, Teenage.Engineering, @TeenageEngineering