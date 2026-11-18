An absolute must for lovers of retro technology, fetishistically photographed synthesizers and the musical world of French electronics pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre. Always seemingly poised between cutting edge and deeply cheesy, Jarre was a genuine pioneer in the use of synthesizers.

Jean-Michel Jarre on set for Oxygene: Live in Your Living Room, Alfacam Studios, Belgium, 19 September 2007 (Image credit: Alfacam / EDDA. Courtesy Jean-Michel Jarre)

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of Oxygène, the 1976 album made in a home studio, pushing the envelope of early drum machines like the Korg Mini-Pops 7 and traditional analogue delays and reverbs. It was a world before MIDI and digital recording, where the precise, icy tones of the synths were spliced using traditional tape – both in the edit and to hold down keys on the original instruments.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Thames & Hudson) A spread from Machines by Jean-Michel Jarre (Image credit: Thames & Hudson) A spread from Machines by Jean-Michel Jarre (Image credit: Thames & Hudson) A spread from Machines by Jean-Michel Jarre (Image credit: Thames & Hudson) A spread from Machines by Jean-Michel Jarre (Image credit: Thames & Hudson) A spread from Machines by Jean-Michel Jarre (Image credit: Thames & Hudson) A spread from Machines by Jean-Michel Jarre (Image credit: Thames & Hudson) A spread from Machines by Jean-Michel Jarre Image 1 of 7 View Original Image 2 of 7 View Original Image 3 of 7 View Original Image 4 of 7 View Original Image 5 of 7 View Original Image 6 of 7 View Original Image 7 of 7 View Original

Much of that original gear is on display in this new monograph from Thames & Hudson, Machines: A History of Electronic Music. Written by Jarre, it not only chronicles the evolution of electronic music from the early years of the 20th century but includes his own recollections and narratives as he acquires new gear and parlays it into his extensive discography.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Thames & Hudson) The cover of Jean-Michel Jarre's Oxygène, released in 1976 (Image credit: Thames & Hudson) The cover of Jean-Michel Jarre's Equinoxe, released in 1978 Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

In all, there are 150 machines here, each and every one with a story to tell, from Futurist manifestos to playable sculptures to the rocket ship complexity of room-filling devices like the Arp 2500 and even custom-made machines commissioned by Jarre and built by his long-term collaborator Michel Geiss.

Grundig TK-46 four-track tape recorder (Image credit: Photography by Marc Dantan, 2025)

As the years progress, the gear shrinks in size but expands in capability, including early sampling workstations like the Fairlight CMI Series 1 and the E-Mu Emulator II. It goes right up to the present day, including machines like the Teenage Engineering OP-1 and the Orchid from Telepathic Instruments. There are also fascinating digressions into Soviet-era synth design, as well as a look at Jarre’s own live career and the huge emphasis he placed on multi-media performances.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Photo: © Charlotte Rampling. Courtesy Jean-Michel Jarre) Jean-Michel Jarre performing at Rendez-Vous Houston: A City in Concert, featuring bespoke ergonomic keyboard, Houston, Texas, 5 April 1986 (Image credit: Jean-MichelJarre / EDDA. Stills from the film Paris La Défense: A City in Concert, directed by Mike Mansfield. Courtesy Jean-Michel Jarre) Paris La Défense: A City in Concert, pyramidal stage and Bastille Day fireworks display, La Défense, Paris, 14 July 1990 (Image credit: Jean-Michel Jarre / EDDA. Stills from the film Twelve Dreams of the Sun, directed by Mike Mansfield. Courtesy Jean-Michel Jarre) Footage stills from The Twelve Dreams of the Sun, Pyramids of Giza, Cairo, Egypt, 31 December 1999 - 1 January 2000 Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

Machines also includes quotes and reflections from some of the greats of electronic music, including but not limited to Vince Clarke, Richie Hawtin, Johnny Marr, Gary Numan, Gillian Gilbert, Nick Rhodes, and Hans Zimmer.

In an era when almost all of this gear could be emulated and deployed simultaneously by a mid-range laptop, it’s instructive to see the sheer physical scale and complexity of these early machines, as well as marvel at how artists like Jarre managed to wrestle them to product coherent sounds.

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Farfisa Professional 222. The organ was key to the creation of the Deserted Palace album (1972), providing the album’s melodic and rhythmic foundations (Image credit: Photography by Marc Dantan, 2025)

With special 50th anniversary editions of Oxygène now in the stores, Jarre has kept himself and his work bang up to date with Oxygène-Reimagined, an online portal that splices your sonic visions with the album’s audio palette using AI.

Machines: A History of Electronic Music, Jean-Michel Jarre, £50, Thames & Hudson, JeanMichelJarre.com