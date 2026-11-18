Globe-Trotter suitcases are synonymous with luxury travel. Handmade in England, the company’s robust, vulcanised-fibreboard luggage, from trunks to carry-ons, brings both quality and heritage good looks – crying out to accompany you on a flit on the Orient Express, a foray aboard a superyacht, or simply your next flight.

Now, the brand has made a fresh departure as it unveils its lightest case yet – ‘GT897’, its first venture into polycarbonate.

Discover Globe-Trotter's lightest suitcase yet

(Image credit: Courtesy of Globe-Trotter)

‘For Globe-Trotter, it is important to continue exploring how our cases can respond to the changing needs of travel. Polycarbonate allows us to introduce a light, streamlined construction while opening up new possibilities in form and design,’ says Vicente Castellano, executive chairman of Globe-Trotter. ‘With GT897, we have brought together a moulded polycarbonate shell and a vulcanised-fibreboard front panel, creating a hybrid construction that is distinctive to Globe-Trotter. It expands our collection and offers a different way to experience the brand, while retaining the design details that have defined our cases for generations.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Globe-Trotter)

Polycarbonate is a resilient, thermoplastic polymer. With the brand’s history of working with vulcanised fibreboard (a lightweight but tough material, comprising compressed layers of paper, cotton and wood pulp), often reinforced or detailed with leather, Castellano vouches that timeless luxury is still captured with the collection, as he tells Wallpaper*. ‘For us, luxury is expressed through the design, the quality and considered selection of materials, and the attention given to every detail. With GT897, we approached polycarbonate as an opportunity to explore a different construction, while remaining true to the design language that defines the House. The combination of the vulcanised fibreboard front panel, refined material finishes, leather detailing and plated hardware brings depth and distinction to the design, creating a contemporary form that remains unmistakably Globe-Trotter.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Globe-Trotter)

The GT897 carry-on leads the collection and will debut in distinctive colourways from mid-November 2026. Black, navy, and cream, finished with nickel hardware, offer an architectural aesthetic, while the green and brown colourways nod to the brand’s century-long heritage. In February 2027, black and oxblood will join the collection, while additional styles are also to be introduced.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Globe-Trotter)

Castellano notes that the collection brings together contemporary enhancements and the familiar character of Globe-Trotter: ‘Its considered construction offers a different experience of travel, while the full zip-around opening makes packing and unpacking more intuitive. We've considered the experience of using the case just as carefully as its appearance, creating a fresh interpretation of Globe-Trotter that makes travelling feel that little bit more effortless.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Globe-Trotter)

Globe-Trotter has expertly tightroped its heritage with functional, forward-thinking design, and rather than departing from the brand's design history, GT897 builds on it. The collection reflects an ongoing dialogue between tradition and innovation, also highlighted by its ‘Renewed’ collection drops that see it give new life to pre-loved luggage.

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(Image credit: Courtesy of Globe-Trotter)

Castellano concludes: ‘Since 1897, our cases have accompanied people on journeys around the world, becoming trusted travel companions through different chapters of their lives. We take that trust very seriously, creating cases designed to last and to become part of people's experiences and memories. I think it is this enduring relationship between the brand, its craftsmanship and the people who travel with our cases that makes Globe-Trotter so loved.’

The GT897 collection is available to purchase from mid-November 2026 online at globe-trotter.com and in the Globe Trotter London and Paris stores, with prices starting from £995