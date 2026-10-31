Parisian brand Delsey has launched in newest range of luxury cases, Alu'r, joining the ranks of high-end aluminium carry-on and check-in luggage. This is Delsey’s first aluminium collection and launches in its 80th year. The collection kicks off with two sizes, a 55cm carry-on case and a 76cm large spinner check-in case.

Delsey Paris Alu'r | Cabin Suitcase 55 Cm Black £420 SHOP NOW

In addition to the familiar silver finish of classic era aluminium luggage, the two suitcases are also available in four other colours, Pop Orange, Vibrant Pink, Pine Green and Deep Black. All models feature leather handles and the high-grade aluminium has been given a brushed, textured finish inspired by the weave pattern of carbon fibre and setting it apart from its rivals.

Alu’r 55cm carry-on case in Pop Orange and Pine Green (Image credit: Delsey Paris)

Alu’r 55cm carry-on case in Silver and Vibrant Pink (Image credit: Delsey Paris)

Practicality is paired with durability. The larger of the two bags weighs in at 6.8kg with an internal capacity of 102 litres. The carry-on bag weighs 4.2kg and has an internal volume of 35.6 litres. Both feature reinforced corners and along with dual TSA-compatible combination locks, smooth shock-absorbing double wheels and a telescopic handle that can be finely adjusted across a variety of heights.

Delsey Paris Alu'r Large Suitcase Check-In 76cm £588.5 SHOP NOW

The interior is defined by a number of different compartments, as well as a dedicated spot to slot the Bluetooth tracker of your choice. According to Delsey’s Global Brand Director Coralie Lindvay, ‘As we mark our 80th year, the landmark launch of our aluminium collection signals the future direction of Delsey, pushing the boundaries of innovation and of the travel experience while staying true to the heritage that has defined us from the beginning.’

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Delsey Paris) Alu'r large check-in suitcase by Delsey Paris (Image credit: Delsey Paris) Alu'r large check-in suitcase by Delsey Paris (Image credit: Delsey Paris) Alu'r large check-in suitcase by Delsey Paris Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

While Delsey certainly isn’t the first manufacturer to move into the familiar, evocative and patina-bearing aluminium luggage sector (check out Carl Friedrik’s new Check-In collection), the company brings a fresh take on texture and a bold selection of colours.

Inside the Alu'r large check-in suitcase (Image credit: Delsey Paris)

Alu’r aluminium luggage by Delsey Paris, £425 for the 55cm carry-on case, £595 for the 76cm large spinner check-in case, Delsey.com, @DelseyOfficial