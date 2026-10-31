There’s a new player in the aluminium luggage game: meet Alu’r from Delsey Paris
Delsey has announced its first aluminium collection, launching a carry-on and check-in bag that feature fresh colours and signature patterned metal finishes
Parisian brand Delsey has launched in newest range of luxury cases, Alu'r, joining the ranks of high-end aluminium carry-on and check-in luggage. This is Delsey’s first aluminium collection and launches in its 80th year. The collection kicks off with two sizes, a 55cm carry-on case and a 76cm large spinner check-in case.
In addition to the familiar silver finish of classic era aluminium luggage, the two suitcases are also available in four other colours, Pop Orange, Vibrant Pink, Pine Green and Deep Black. All models feature leather handles and the high-grade aluminium has been given a brushed, textured finish inspired by the weave pattern of carbon fibre and setting it apart from its rivals.
Practicality is paired with durability. The larger of the two bags weighs in at 6.8kg with an internal capacity of 102 litres. The carry-on bag weighs 4.2kg and has an internal volume of 35.6 litres. Both feature reinforced corners and along with dual TSA-compatible combination locks, smooth shock-absorbing double wheels and a telescopic handle that can be finely adjusted across a variety of heights.
The interior is defined by a number of different compartments, as well as a dedicated spot to slot the Bluetooth tracker of your choice. According to Delsey’s Global Brand Director Coralie Lindvay, ‘As we mark our 80th year, the landmark launch of our aluminium collection signals the future direction of Delsey, pushing the boundaries of innovation and of the travel experience while staying true to the heritage that has defined us from the beginning.’
Alu'r large check-in suitcase by Delsey Paris
Alu'r large check-in suitcase by Delsey Paris
Alu'r large check-in suitcase by Delsey Paris
While Delsey certainly isn’t the first manufacturer to move into the familiar, evocative and patina-bearing aluminium luggage sector (check out Carl Friedrik’s new Check-In collection), the company brings a fresh take on texture and a bold selection of colours.
Alu’r aluminium luggage by Delsey Paris, £425 for the 55cm carry-on case, £595 for the 76cm large spinner check-in case, Delsey.com, @DelseyOfficial
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House, and co-edits the long-running things magazine weblog.