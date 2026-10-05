Rimowa’s ‘Groove’ and ‘Essential’ suitcases are a functional yet beautiful travel statement for any jetsetter. Now, travellers can add to their collection, as the German premium luggage brand has launched two new colourways: Umber and Ultramarine.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rimowa)

Rimowa, which is best known for its classic hardshell suitcases in anodised aluminium, leaned into natural-coloured pigments for the new seasonal hues, in celebration of earthy colours. The new colours contrast yet complement each other, and make a welcomed editon alongside the shade Ink Blue, which was added to the Original collection earlier this year

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rimowa)

Umber is often used in the first layer of painting, and is derived from the Latin word ‘Umbra’, meaning shadow. This shade injects a warm tone across the collection. Ultramarine is a nod to the vibrant blue shade used by artists during the Renaissance. The velvety shade is captivating in its boldness.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rimowa)

The Essential range features the new shades throughout the suitcase, from the zipper to the handle and logo badge. The colours are also applied to the Groove range, from its Cross-Body Bag and Zipped Pouch to the new Groove Mini Shopping Bag, which is a compact version of the original.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rimowa)

The new seasonal colours were launched with a campaign starring English actor Joe Alwyn. The short video features a story of a young artist in his new studio, taking ownership of the space and creating a world of his own. The colours inspire his creative process.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rimowa)

The new colours are available to buy now, with prices starting at 770€, and will be available worldwide in stores and online at RIMOWA.com.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors