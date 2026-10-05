Pack it up and pack it in with Rimowa’s two new suitcase colourways
Umber and Ultramarine are the German premium luggage brand’s latest colourways for the season
Rimowa’s ‘Groove’ and ‘Essential’ suitcases are a functional yet beautiful travel statement for any jetsetter. Now, travellers can add to their collection, as the German premium luggage brand has launched two new colourways: Umber and Ultramarine.
Rimowa, which is best known for its classic hardshell suitcases in anodised aluminium, leaned into natural-coloured pigments for the new seasonal hues, in celebration of earthy colours. The new colours contrast yet complement each other, and make a welcomed editon alongside the shade Ink Blue, which was added to the Original collection earlier this year
Umber is often used in the first layer of painting, and is derived from the Latin word ‘Umbra’, meaning shadow. This shade injects a warm tone across the collection. Ultramarine is a nod to the vibrant blue shade used by artists during the Renaissance. The velvety shade is captivating in its boldness.
The Essential range features the new shades throughout the suitcase, from the zipper to the handle and logo badge. The colours are also applied to the Groove range, from its Cross-Body Bag and Zipped Pouch to the new Groove Mini Shopping Bag, which is a compact version of the original.
The new seasonal colours were launched with a campaign starring English actor Joe Alwyn. The short video features a story of a young artist in his new studio, taking ownership of the space and creating a world of his own. The colours inspire his creative process.
The new colours are available to buy now, with prices starting at 770€, and will be available worldwide in stores and online at RIMOWA.com.
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Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.