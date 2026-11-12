Aman has found a new way to raise the stakes in luxury hospitality. The hotel group is joining forces with tennis champion Novak Djokovic on ATMA, a new global brand built around sport, wellness and longevity. Its first project is a 1,049ft tower on Miami's waterfront, complete with a 120,000 sq ft wellness centre, indoor tennis and padel courts, a private marina and a collection of residences.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Aman)

Announced this week, ATMA marks a new direction for the hotel group, bringing elite sporting expertise into its established world of design-led hospitality. Djokovic, who becomes the brand's Global Partner, will oversee its longevity, nutrition, racquet and wellness programming, drawing on the knowledge accumulated over his professional tennis career. The idea is to bring elements of an elite athlete's training and recovery regime into everyday life, with facilities and programming designed around long-term health and performance.

Miami is the first location, with ATMA set to occupy a waterfront site in Brickell, the city's financial district. Developed by OKO Group and Oak Row Equities, the project will rise alongside the five-mile Baywalk on Brickell Bay Drive, with far-reaching views across Biscayne Bay.

The architecture comes from SHoP Architects, whose sculptural tower will feature curved balconies and floor-to-ceiling windows rising above a landscaped podium. Studio Paolo Ferrari is responsible for the interiors, bringing together organic forms, carefully engineered details and furniture shaped around the human body. Lighting and ambience will also be calibrated to respond to the circadian rhythms of residents and guests.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Aman)

The real scale of the proposition becomes apparent in the wellness facilities. At 120,000 sq ft, the spa and wellness centre is set to be among Miami's largest. It will include a high-performance fitness centre, private and group training studios, mobility and conditioning labs, a medical wellness centre and dedicated recovery spaces.

Away from the training schedule, ATMA Miami will have a more sociable side, with nutrition-led dining, restaurants, live music bars and dedicated entertainment and events spaces. The development will also include one-to-five bedroom residences, alongside six-bedroom penthouses at the top of the tower. Owners will have access to a private pool, fitness and yoga studios, thermal spa facilities, a residents' lounge and co-working space, as well as priority nomination to the invitation-only ATMA Club.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Aman)

For Aman, which has spent the past 38 years building a reputation around considered design and exceptional service, ATMA represents an exciting new chapter – and a serious step into the business of wellbeing.

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Its first Miami outpost is scheduled for completion in 2031.

Find out more at atma.com