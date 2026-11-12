Rocco, the smart appliance brand, is no stranger to putting a fresh spin on a mini fridge. Last year, the company partnered with Katz’s Deli on a bright orange drinks fridge, and in 2026 we saw it team up with Gohar World to create a mirror-black option with accompanying champagne coupes. Now, Rocco has taken its classic mini fridge and made it even more mini.

Discover Rocco's Mini Mini fridge

Rocco Fridge The Mini Mini $295 SHOP NOW

The ‘Mini Mini’ is a dinky drinks fridge and a shrunken version of the brand’s classic. It is designed to fit in smaller spaces, at home and to hand on a nightstand or a desk. Rocco also suggests placing it in the bathroom to keep face masks and skincare cool.

(Image credit: Christina Stoever)

The Mini Mini can fit up to 12 drink cans and delivers the same refrigeration quality as the original design. Rocco’s founders, Alyse Borkan and Sam Naparstek, also made sure it was quiet enough for any room, achieved with oversized fans that move more air at lower speeds to avoid extra noise.

(Image credit: Christina Stoever)

The new arrival comes in four colours – Green, Graphite, Cream, and a new Stainless Steel – and cools to five degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Christina Stoever)

‘Most countertop fridges look like something you’d settle for. They’re bulky and not particularly nice-looking, but hey, at least you have a small fridge where you need it,’ says co-founder Alyse Borkan. ‘Then you live with it for a few days and find out they’re loud and barely get cold. We knew we could do better. So we took everything we love about our original fridge and made it much, much smaller.’



The Mini Mini Fridge, $295, available at roccofridge.com.