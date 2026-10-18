A new Italian restaurant and deli is opening in London in November and it deserves to be on your radar. It is stocked with strings of salami and blocks of cheese, pasta including spaghetti, ravioli and farfalle, and tempting tinned goods. But don't take a bite – it may taste a little woolly.

Take a seat at 'Kate's Knitalian'

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kate Jenkins and the gallery)

British textile artist Kate Jenkins invites you to explore her ‘Knitalian’, a visual feast of knitted, crocheted or embroidered artworks inspired by Italy’s much-loved cuisine. Located at Air Contemporary in London, the ‘restaurant’ will be open from 1 November to 5 December 2026.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kate Jenkins and the gallery)

‘The idea for Kate's Knitalian has been mulling around in my head for a couple of years, and I just needed to find the right time to launch it,’ explains Jenkins. ‘I spent many years perfecting different elements, such as the right type of stitch for pasta, the right technique for pizza slices, and so on. A few visits to different parts of Italy over the past year or two solidified my decision, as there was a wealth of amazing foods for me to knit and crochet into my fantasy deli and restaurant.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kate Jenkins and the gallery)

The resulting exhibition invites visitors into the artist's playful world, threaded through with craftsmanship. ‘Since the work started on the Knitalian show, I have usually been getting up around 5am, before going to the studio, and writing out my knit and crochet recipes for the day.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kate Jenkins and the gallery)

‘A bottle of Chianti takes a few days because the bottle is crocheted, the label is machine-knitted, and then it is hand-embroidered and sewn on’ Kate Jenkins

Jenkins explains that many of the dishes are those she ate while researching the show and are based on classics. ‘I reworked cannoli into a cuddleoni, which features two happy cannoli with embroidered features, cuddling one another on a plate, set on a red and white checked tablecloth. Others include my signature sardine tins, which feature different Italian brands such as Rio Mare Tuna and Pollastrini Sardines. It's hard to say how long each piece takes to make. For example, a bottle of Chianti takes a few days because the bottle is crocheted, the label is machine-knitted, and then it is hand-embroidered and sewn on.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kate Jenkins and the gallery)

This isn’t the first time Jenkins has been inspired by food. Her first solo exhibition, titled ‘Comfort Food’, was first shown in Brighton before heading to London and New York. Most recently, Jenkins was commissioned by Hermès to create the opening windows for its new flagship Maison at 166 New Bond Street, London, which featured a reimagined equestrian grooming salon.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kate Jenkins and the gallery)

‘Knitting has always played a massive role in my life, and I think it often gets pigeonholed as an old-fashioned medium to work with, but this is seriously not the case. There is so much you can do with a pair of needles, a knitting machine, or a crochet hook to make something amazing out of a ball of yarn and a bit of imagination,’ shares Jenkins.

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(Image credit: Courtesy of Kate Jenkins and the gallery)

Whether they admire the intricacy of each dish or product or enjoy the joyful theatrics of the installation, there is one thing Jenkins wants people to leave feeling: ‘I want visitors to be amused, charmed, and wowed.’ Feast your eyes.

'Kate’s Knitalian’ is on show at Air Contemporary Gallery, 4 Ham Yard, Soho W1D 7DT, in the courtyard of Ham Yard Hotel, from 1 November to 5 December 2026, air-contemporary.com

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kate Jenkins and the gallery)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kate Jenkins and the gallery)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Kate Jenkins and the gallery)