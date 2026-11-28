Meta’s cuddly little AI assistant Muse has been trying to get its virtual paws into my business for the past couple of weeks. In a nutshell, Muse is a more anthropomorphic take on the agentic AI assistant, with a chattier, personable manner that disguises a multi-layered approach to helping get things done. It’s hardly the first time someone has tried to embody the qualities of a conversational AI with a character-based form, but this is Meta we’re dealing with, so the stakes are considerably higher.

Meta Muse (Image credit: Meta)

The software version, designed to live on your smartphone as an app, is a taster for the pocketable Meta Muse Charm, which is expected to be one of several wearable agentic AI devices lining up for your attention, effectively removing the requirement to have a smartphone or laptop to hand. This is another stage of creeping AI-ification of everyday life, meant to make life easier for us and – perhaps more importantly – create a steady revenue stream for the likes of Meta.

Meta Muse Charm (Image credit: Meta)

What value does this virtual furball bring to your life? The general consensus around Meta’s new agentic AI assistant is that it can step on a lot of toes, sometimes shoehorn itself into the conversation, can respond with extreme deference and will happily create busywork around hitherto non-existent tasks.

For Muse to have any purpose whatsoever, it needs to get its fluffy mitts in your business. That means granting the AI a number of permissions – to sift through your inbox, your calendar, Facebook, Instagram and Threads, as well as your messages, your email and even some banking and e-commerce tools (Amazon being a notable hold-out for now).

Muse brings your digital realm together (Image credit: Meta)

Why do all this? So that Muse can alert you to changes and events and suggest and take action in response – with your permission. In practice, this often means receiving a slew of hopeful notifications about emails you would otherwise have ignored or simply deleted. Naturally, Muse can be treated like any other AI assistant – Gemini or ChatGPT or, heaven forbid, Grok – and simply queried and asked to generate things, from research to imagery, itineraries, suggestions, shopping lists, etc. etc.

The ‘agentic’ component references Muse’s tentacular tendencies, and ability to join the dots between apps, tasks, inputs and outputs. For example, some of the very clearly AI-generated imagery accompanying this piece was created by Muse in response to a request for an email containing ‘some images of Muse at work in 16:9 jpg format’.

A Muse-generated self portrait (Image credit: Meta)

So why do you actually need an agentic AI? Is your life so full of appointments, subscriptions, meet-ups, hikes, sales, outings, jaunts, anniversaries, concerts, meetings and more that you need a full-time piece of software to oversee it all and nudge you into action? If that truly were the case (and you were of sufficient importance and resources) then you would surely already have a flesh and blood assistant of your own. And if not that, then probably employees, co-workers, family and friends with who you could share the unbearable heaviness of modern being.

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We swapped out the original cosy background for something a little more minimalist (Image credit: Meta)

That'd not how Meta wants things to go down. Muse currently manifests itself as a fluffy monster-type being that sits in an app on your phone. Looks, appearance and tone are all user definable and in the not-too-distant future the ‘Muse Charm’ will slip in your pocket on live on a keychain. AI everywhere, all the time. What matters to Meta is control, and how much you retain, rather than ceding all forms of response and responsibility to Muse’s swift but sometimes wayward suggestions.

Muse generated this gif in response to our request (Image credit: Meta)

You can look into Muse’s ‘soul’, a text file that sets up its personality, ethos and attitudes (‘be genuinely helpful, not performatively helpful’, it reads, ‘have opinions’ and ‘you’re a guest in someone’s life'). There’s also a ‘memory’ file, in which Muse summarises past events, notes and even discussions, which can be a stark insight into how easy it is to get into a ‘conversation’ with AI, a form of back and forth that is the cheeseburger of social interaction, apparently nourishing but ultimately empty and a little shaming.

Muse maintains its cultural relevance in this Meta handout image (Image credit: Meta)

In any case, reading about what someone discussed with an AI is the contemporary equivalent of having to listen to people tell you about their dreams; uninteresting, impossible to interrogate and irrelevant in the extreme. It’s almost impossible for the average person to gauge whether or not allowing such levels of access to a massive platform’s vaguely all-powerful technology is a good idea or not. After all, we click through hundreds of lengthy T&A documents every year, chomp through browser cookies and blindly accept default privacy settings on new apps and software, phones, TVs, laptops and more. Why should this be any different?

Meta would like you to handover your Christmas list to Muse (Image credit: Meta)

When the time and motion historians of the future look back on our era, will they find massive productivity gaps between the AI-enabled and the tech sceptics? On the one hand, we’re told that only the wholesale, unthinking embrace of an agent like Muse is the only way to make sense of our highly complex way of life, one that’s so multi-layered that it has effectively closed off any traditional, more analogue approach to getting things done.

On the other hand, AI has a well-deserved reputation for needless busywork. Many of you will no doubt empathise with the feeling of receiving distinctly AI-generated replies, pitches, suggestions or even finished work. These sap motivation and enthusiasm and have paved the way for blanket AI-generated exchanges, which ping this way and that as the technology’s erstwhile controllers sit back and watch everything gradually decade into incomprehensibility.

Will you be welcoming Muse into your life? (Image credit: Meta)

Many, many technologies have wheedled their way into our lives because they fascinate and intrigue. By the time their downsides are starkly revealed, it’s usually a bit too late to disengage. The internal combustion engine. Nuclear power. The Internet. Drones. AI and robotics are current riding that wave of fascination, albeit an increasingly large side order of horror. It took less than a decade for drones to evolve from novelty toys to essential pro photography gear to yet another indiscriminate weapon of war.

Beware: Muse at work (Image credit: Meta)

Like robotics and drones, there are upsides to AI but they’re in danger of being subsumed by all the bad actor stuff. Muse is perfectly capable of generating images, like any other AI, but when queried can’t really defend what it’s doing in the face of the current misinformation crisis.

‘For fake imagery, the distinction I have to work with is intent and presentation… that line is messy in practice, because the same image can be illustration in one context and fake proof in another, and once it leaves this chat I can't control the caption someone puts on it,’ the chatbot said when queried, adding that Meta considers itself to be part of a system of ‘shared responsibility’ chain that goes all the way down to whoever happens to share misinformation (or simple slop) once it has left the confines of Muse.

AI everyday and in every way

Plaud One AI companion earbuds (Image credit: Plaud)

AI’s many advocates won’t stop until the technology has made its way into every facet of everyday life. As well as Muse Charm, and whatever has been conjured up by LoveFrom for OpenAI (and doubtless similar ventures from Google, Apple, et al), a new generation of everyday pocketable electronics now comes with baked in AI assistance.

Genspark VoicePad (Image credit: Genspark)

From the new Genspark VoicePad, a simple device that resembles a cut down computer keypad that physically controls Genspark’s AI, to the new Plaud One and Nothing Ear (note) earbuds with their smart, always listening cases, there is much we’ve yet to see or experience.

Nothing Ear (note) AI companion (Image credit: Nothing)

Naysayers and refuseniks are in for a long fight but before you take sides there are a few things to consider. The divide between AI haves and have is yawning ever wider while the debate about what is good and bad use of AI becomes increasingly nuanced. Tidal – and others – are stripping out the AI-generated slop from their music streaming services.

On the other hand, renowned filmmakers like David Fincher, Steven Soderbergh and Darren Aronofsky are treating the technology not just as a tool but as a gateway to a new aesthetic. Game studios like Ubisoft are now embracing generative AI in their process. Yet outside of established practitioners, you will be hard pressed to find an emerging artist, writer or musician who is willing to extol AI’s virtues.

Another AI-generated image from Muse (Image credit: Meta)

Technologies like Muse are chipping away at the argument that AI use is inherently inauthentic by making it more integral to daily life. But if we’re all to switch to agentic AI – much of it driven by new forms of hardware – those millions of personal agents will need more and more datacentres in which to live their virtual lives and process our frequently trivial tasks.

So will I end up deleting Muse, or will the app sit neglected on my phone like many other AI systems? Unlike the others, Muse is always on, sifting through whatever digital drawers you’ve left unlocked and weighing in with 'helpful' suggestions. If that’s your dream of a harmonious and equitable relationship with tech, then you’re in luck. Personally, I’m not so sure it’s something I really want or need.

Muse is available for free from Meta

AI.meta.com/muse/ Genspark.AI / Nothing.tech / Plaud.AI