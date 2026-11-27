Following on from the conceptual vision of a future track-focused electric Polo, VW continues a sporting streak with the reveal of the new Golf GTI 1976. This special limited-edition variant of the Golf GTI is essentially the 50th anniversary model, with production restricted to 1,976 units.

Volkswagen Golf GTI 1976 Limited Edition (Image credit: Volkswagen)

What transforms it from a car with flashy badging and a unique trim job is the addition of a six-speed manual gearbox. In fact, it’ll be the only current GTI supplied with a manual, making it an instant collectable and a fitting 50th birthday gift for a model that has sold over 2.5 million examples since it debuted in 1976 (two years after the introduction of the Golf Mk1).

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Volkswagen) Volkswagen Golf GTI 1976 Limited Edition (Image credit: Volkswagen) Volkswagen Golf GTI 1976 Limited Edition (Image credit: Volkswagen) Rear spoiler detail (Image credit: Volkswagen) Sill graphic detail Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

Drivers will want to know the stats; a total power output of 325 PS, a 0-100km/h time of 5.8 seconds and a top speed of 270 km/h represent the bottom line. In addition to that gearbox, there’s some obvious trim enhancements, including the inscription ‘GTI 1976’ on the front splitter and ‘1976’ on the rear spoiler. The special edition has unique 19-inch wheels and a performance exhaust system. The suspension has also been stiffened up.

Dashboard of the 1976 Edition Golf GTI (Image credit: Volkswagen)

Other unique touches are scattered around the car, from dark trim details to go faster stripes – even the puddle lighting projects a special ‘GTI 1976’ graphic, imitating the form of a gearshift diagram. The edition is available in three classic GTI colours Pure White, Grenadilla Black metallic and Tornado Red.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Volkswagen) Interior details: the 'golf ball' gear stick (Image credit: Volkswagen) The bespoke puddle lighting (Image credit: Volkswagen) The '1976' logo is stitched onto the seats Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

The interior is also awash in callbacks to half a century of GTI design, including the ‘golf ball’-designed gear knob – especially appropriate with the manual gearbox – and GTI covers on the seats, red seat belts and accelerator pedal. There are also splashes of (decorative) carbon fibre around the interior. The new edition will be available to buy early in 2027.

Volkswagen Golf GTI 1976 Limited Edition (Image credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen Golf GTI 1976 Limited Edition, price tbc, Volkswagen.co.uk, @Volkswagen_UK

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