The Fiat 500 Hybrid is a creative compromise that retains most of the cinquecento charm
Fiat has stripped almost all the electricity out of the 500e to create a compact city-centric hybrid with bags of charm but rather less power
When Fiat switched its evergreen 500 over to pure electric power, the world was a very different place. The 500e was one of the smallest electric cars on the market, with a modest sub-200-mile range, unique looks, stylish associations and zippy performance around town. It seemed to make a huge amount of sense, much more so than the first generation of electric 500s that came a decade or so beforehand and struggled with early technology and high prices.
Fiat 500 Hybrid
Fiat 500 Hybrid
Fiat 500 Hybrid
Ultimately, it was the latter that proved the 500e’s undoing. Although the car is still on sale (and now considerably less expensive than when it debuted), it faces a host of other smaller, cheaper EVs from rivals like the Hyundai Inster, Dacia Spring and many, many new models from China. For the 500 to stay relevant and in production, Fiat had to backtrack and transform the little car from an EV back into a hybrid.
Fiat 500 Hybrid details
Fiat 500 Hybrid details
This wasn’t straightforward and the car you see here is rather compromised under its familiar, friendly skin. The hybrid system is the mildest on offer, the engine a relatively old 1.0-litre unit from Fiat’s back catalogue (it’s the only one that would fit) and the gearbox is a six-speed manual unit. Had that been the brief from the outset, the little 500 hybrid could have been a sprightly city car. As it stands, the mechanicals feel very much older than the sleek simplicity of the aesthetics, inside and out.
That’s not to say it’s a bad car. However, on the road – particularly on the highway - refinement, dynamics and performance are all distinctly lacking. The latter two are especially absent. We took the little Fiat up hill and down dale across several hundred miles, along and cities and motorways. Although at times it struggled to keep up with traffic, it was never an unpleasant place to be.
Tight squeeze: inside the Fiat 500 Hybrid
Tight squeeze: inside the Fiat 500 Hybrid
There are creature comforts aplenty up front, including heated seats, a competent infotainment system, storage spaces and plenty of space. The rear seats are a slightly different matter, with tricky access and a general lack of legroom. The boot is tiny. But it’s easy to park, friendly faced and almost entirely devoid of aggressive intentions, making the 500 hybrid an excellent city car.
On fast flowing roads, the little Fiat got very close to its stated economy figure of 53.3mpg. In town, efficiency takes a tumble because of the hard-working engine – the hybrid badge is something of a misnomer.
Don’t write off the Fiat 500 hybrid, however. Its back-to-front gestation makes it something of an oddity, as well as a lesser car than its all-electric sibling. But it’s cheaper, goes further and retains all of that essential 500 charm. Next time, Fiat might bake in a proper hybrid from the outset.
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Fiat 500 Hybrid, from £18,995, Fiat.co.uk,
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House, and co-edits the long-running things magazine weblog.