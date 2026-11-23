When Fiat switched its evergreen 500 over to pure electric power, the world was a very different place. The 500e was one of the smallest electric cars on the market, with a modest sub-200-mile range, unique looks, stylish associations and zippy performance around town. It seemed to make a huge amount of sense, much more so than the first generation of electric 500s that came a decade or so beforehand and struggled with early technology and high prices.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fiat) Fiat 500 Hybrid (Image credit: Fiat) Fiat 500 Hybrid (Image credit: Fiat) Fiat 500 Hybrid Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

Ultimately, it was the latter that proved the 500e’s undoing. Although the car is still on sale (and now considerably less expensive than when it debuted), it faces a host of other smaller, cheaper EVs from rivals like the Hyundai Inster, Dacia Spring and many, many new models from China. For the 500 to stay relevant and in production, Fiat had to backtrack and transform the little car from an EV back into a hybrid.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fiat) Fiat 500 Hybrid details (Image credit: Fiat) Fiat 500 Hybrid details Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

This wasn’t straightforward and the car you see here is rather compromised under its familiar, friendly skin. The hybrid system is the mildest on offer, the engine a relatively old 1.0-litre unit from Fiat’s back catalogue (it’s the only one that would fit) and the gearbox is a six-speed manual unit. Had that been the brief from the outset, the little 500 hybrid could have been a sprightly city car. As it stands, the mechanicals feel very much older than the sleek simplicity of the aesthetics, inside and out.

Up front in the Fiat 500 Hybrid (Image credit: Fiat)

That’s not to say it’s a bad car. However, on the road – particularly on the highway - refinement, dynamics and performance are all distinctly lacking. The latter two are especially absent. We took the little Fiat up hill and down dale across several hundred miles, along and cities and motorways. Although at times it struggled to keep up with traffic, it was never an unpleasant place to be.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fiat) Tight squeeze: inside the Fiat 500 Hybrid (Image credit: Fiat) Tight squeeze: inside the Fiat 500 Hybrid Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

There are creature comforts aplenty up front, including heated seats, a competent infotainment system, storage spaces and plenty of space. The rear seats are a slightly different matter, with tricky access and a general lack of legroom. The boot is tiny. But it’s easy to park, friendly faced and almost entirely devoid of aggressive intentions, making the 500 hybrid an excellent city car.

Fiat 500 Hybrid (Image credit: Fiat)

On fast flowing roads, the little Fiat got very close to its stated economy figure of 53.3mpg. In town, efficiency takes a tumble because of the hard-working engine – the hybrid badge is something of a misnomer.

Don’t write off the Fiat 500 hybrid, however. Its back-to-front gestation makes it something of an oddity, as well as a lesser car than its all-electric sibling. But it’s cheaper, goes further and retains all of that essential 500 charm. Next time, Fiat might bake in a proper hybrid from the outset.

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Fiat 500 Hybrid, from £18,995, Fiat.co.uk,