Peugeot seeks a return to 1980s hot-hatch glory with its new E-208 GTi

Peugeot chose Scotland as the venue for the UK launch of the new E-208 GTi, a suitably epic landscape for a little EV with big boots to fill. Billed as the spiritual successor to the original 1984 Peugeot 205 GTi – a pristine version of which (not a Tollman Engineering version) was laid on to admire alongside the waters of Loch Lomond – the new model arrives at a time of invigorated interest in small, sporting electric cars.

The original Peugeot 205 GTi from the 1980s (Image credit: Jonathan Bell)

Can the new arrival recapture that magic, and more importantly, does that magic mean anything to a generation of car buyers who barely know the original? We drove the E-208 GTi just a few weeks ahead of the Paris Motor Show 2026, when Peugeot, along with its Stellantis stablemates, showed off another sporting EV concept, the RCZ Vision. It also had an even lairier version of the GTi on its stand, the E-T16. Whilst the latter could prove to be a pocket-sized electric supercar, the regular model offers a blend of practicality and zesty fun.

Peugeot E-208 GTi (Image credit: Peugeot)

The E-208 is already an accomplished small EV at just 4.1m long. The all-important ‘GTi’ badge is accompanied by a host of visual and technical updates that Peugeot hopes will earn it its place amongst the greats. The headline figures are encouraging – an impressive 5.5-second sprint to 62mph makes it the swiftest car in its segment. The electric drive system puts out the equivalent of 281hp, and the GTi is lowered, widened and given a limited-slip differential for proper B-road handling ability.

Peugeot E-208 GTi (Image credit: Peugeot)

However, the company has tried hard to shoehorn anything and everything into its brand narrative. 'The Peugeot GTi takes its place at the head of a clan', apparently, 'a lineage of passion passed down from driver to driver to driver.' A little later, we're told about the link between Peugeot and Charles Rennie Mackintosh, their shared approach to heritage (capturing the essence of Scottish culture without being retro or revival, as per the 208's quiet homage to the past).

(Image credit: Peugeot)

It's a tenuous connection, but apparently Peugeot is also good at stripping away unnecessary embellishments, focusing on proportions and creating chairs/cars that stand the test of time, along with the subtle use of contemporary technology. 'We are inspired by nature, not by plants but by the lion and the felinity of the lion. Its weight, its stance, a bundle of energy ready to pounce,' Peugeot continues, rather over-egging the lion metaphor as usual.

Peugeot E-208 GTi (Image credit: Peugeot)

After a hefty Mackintosh injection, which included a trip to the Carmody-Groarke swathed Hill House in Helensburgh, there wasn't all that much time to actually drive the car. What little time we had behind the compact, slender steering wheel, showed a small car with real character that goes beyond the deep red carpets, bi-coloured seats, 1980s-inspired typography and occasional racing stripe.

Inside the Peugeot E-208 GTi (Image credit: Peugeot)

The 208 starts out as an excellent package – just as the first 205 was to its GTi equivalent. Aside from Peugeot’s love/hate inspiring i-Cockpit layout, with its low-set wheel and high-set dashboard (which is very height dependant), the interior features an acceptable blend of digital and analogue controls, snug front sports seats (and even snugger rear seats).

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In the back in the Peugeot E-208 GTi (Image credit: Peugeot)

Steering is quick and direct, and the swift acceleration certainly encourages you to push on when behind the wheel, the same psychology that infused the original generation of hot hatches (and gave them such ruinous insurance rates as a result). The downside, in this electric era, is that spirited driving is still incompatible with long range travel; Peugeot quotes a maximum urban range of 310 miles, but motorway speeds and B-road blasts could easily halve that.

Peugeot E-208 GTi (Image credit: Peugeot)

Peugeot E-208 GTi (Image credit: Peugeot)

If you can accept these foibles, the E-208 GTi could certainly get its claws into you. All in all, a flawed gem.

Peugeot E-208 GTi, from £34,245, Peugeot.co.uk, @PeugeotUK