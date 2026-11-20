This is the first look at Volkswagen’s new ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept, a track-focused variant of the new ID.Polo compact city car. Awash with enhancements to bodywork, suspension and powertrain, VW reckons this pocket-sized performance car will have a top speed of 150mph (240 km/h) and a power out of 367 PS. Revealed at the Essen Motor Show, the Clubsport Concept is compact but densely packed with go-faster accoutrements.

VW ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept (Image credit: Volkswagen)

These start with the aero kit, which builds on the elegantly simple shape off the new ID.Polo – which in turn marks a return to a classic strand of VW design language after a decade or so in the wilderness of slippery, rather characterless EVs. With influences also drawn from previous racing iterations of the Polo (a car which won the FIA World Rally Championship no less than four times in the previous decade) and other racing visions, the ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept has flared wheel housing and a massive rear wing.

VW ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept (Image credit: Volkswagen)

Throw in a few choice splashes of VW racing colours and graphics, as well as a deep front wing and widened track front and rear. A central carbon fin at the rear joins with the spoiler and incorporates rear brake lights.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Volkswagen) Design detail on the Clubsport Concept (Image credit: Volkswagen) Design details, Clubsport Concept (Image credit: Volkswagen) Design details, Clubsport Concept (Image credit: Volkswagen) Design details, Clubsport Concept Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

The concept is also a two-door car, unlike the regular four-door body of the production ID.Polo. Inside, there are no rear seats, but a racing roll cage to supplement the Recaro front seats with bright red five-point racing harnesses. The infotainment system has been stripped out and the interior swathed in a glare-free microfleece fabric.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Volkswagen) Inside the VW ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept (Image credit: Volkswagen) Inside the VW ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

All this points to a car with purpose and the quoted performance figures suggest the additions are not just for show. The modestly sized battery (52kWh) can put out enough power to send the concept to 100kh/h in just 4.7 seconds, while the lower stance, wider track and prominent aero are all about handling and dynamics.

VW ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept (Image credit: Volkswagen)

VW has spent much of this year re-iterating the importance of its GTI badge, both in the shape of the legendary Golf, the forthcoming ID.3 GTI and now this Polo concept. Will it result in a production car? Ultra-compact performance EVs are certainly having a moment, with the Renault 5 Turbo 3E and Peugeot E-T16 Concept shown at this year’s Paris Motor Show both pointing to potential demand.

VW ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept (Image credit: Volkswagen)

Whether VW simply offers a GTI Polo or a truly spicy version to counter its French rivals isn’t yet known, but the Clubsport Concept certainly showcases the flexibility of VW MEB+ platform (which also sits beneath the new Cupra Raval). Watch this space.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Volkswagen ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept, Volkswagen.co.uk