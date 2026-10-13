The 91st Mondial de l'Auto de Paris is currently underway at the city’s Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in the south of the city. After the seismic shock of the pandemic, which put paid to the annual motor show circus, the industry cut back on the razzmatazz and ushered in few fallow years on the show circuit as everyone regained their strength (read our reviews of the 2022 and 2024 events). Now showmanship is back and, for the 2026 event (12-18 October), Paris is a stage for a new generation of stars that want to take back the glory days of European industry domination.

Paris Mondial de L'Auto 2026 (Image credit: Jonathan Bell)

In this analogy, the Chinese auto industry is waiting patiently in the wings to seize on any missed cues. It’s a strategy that has served the country’s massed ranks of new brands well as they hoover up the strategic gaps in Euro offerings with every conceivable size of crossover and SUV, all competitively priced and excessively optioned so as make them extremely good value for money.

The Peugeot stand at Paris 2026 (Image credit: Jonathan Bell)

What China does not have – yet – is heritage. The following were among those new and newish Chinese brands present at Paris 2026; Aito, Avatr, BYD, Changan, Chery, Omoda, Jaecoo, Deepal, Denza, Forthing, Foton, GAC, Geely, Leapmotor, Li Auto, Maxus, Nevo, Xpeng and Zeekr. Into that tangled word salad of brands, allegiances, sub-brands, partnerships and launches you can now add a few more ingredients, including 212 and Linktour, making themselves known for the very first time.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Jonathan Bell) P01 Pickup from Beijing Automobile Works’ 212 (Image credit: Jonathan Bell) P01 Pickup from Beijing Automobile Works’ 212 (Image credit: Jonathan Bell) T01 Changfeng from Beijing Automobile Works’ 212 Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

You might be familiar with some of the above – you might even drive one (the Jaecoo 7 is currently the UK’s best-selling car), but even hardened auto journalists are finding it tricky to keep track of the number of new models, many of which cluster around the popular C-segment with not much in the way of design differentiation and memorable naming conventions (although admittedly the Geely Monjaro made its debut at the show – yes, it genuinely does appear to be named after a GLP-1). There was also the Leapmotor B03, the Omoda 4, Geely E2 and upmarket Project KO11.

Geely Monjaro (Image credit: Jonathan Bell)

For the European makers, the threat posed by these imports has created conglomerates that seek strength and economic efficiency through unity. The VW Group (Volkswagen, Škoda, Seat, Cupra, Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, Ducati and Porsche), Groupe Renault (Renault, Alpine and Dacia) and Stellantis (Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, RAM, and Vauxhall) all share platforms and components across their respective brands. To set them apart, what’s needed is more brand differentiation.

The second generation Dacia Spring shares a platform with the Renault Twingo (Image credit: Jonathan Bell)

Hence the big news stories at this year’s show. Stellantis’ simultaneous unveiling of six new concept cars is designed to put clearer water between each brand, drawing on their respective heritages, cultural memories and inherent strengths. Peugeot, DS Automobiles, Opel, Fiat, Citroën and Alfa Romeo all had their time in the spotlight, with the latter three offering up genuine stars in the shape of the Multiplay, 2CV Concept and Cuerorosso Concept.

The Stellantis stands took up a swathe of Hall 4 (Image credit: Jonathan Bell)

Aside from its A2, Audi didn’t offer much in the way of new product, whilst VW debuted the ID Tiguan, a competent but slightly charmless electric SUV. Ultra compacts were also in evidence, ranging from France’s quirky Aixam to new offerings from China, including the tiny Pix Moving, presented alongside its autonomous Robobus counterpart, and the tiny electric Linktour Alumi and retro-styled EZI EM-06; the latter both came with charming if impractical chunky off-road-inspired details like roof racks. Most significant of all was the Smart #2, the revitalised brand’s long-awaited return to a ultra-compact two-seater, this time fully electric.

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EZI EM-06 city car (Image credit: Jonathan Bell)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Jonathan Bell) Pix Moving (Image credit: Jonathan Bell) Pix Moving Robobus Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Another Chinese model making its debut was Beijing Automobile Works’ 212, which offered up a selection of distinctly Land Rover-flavoured off-roaders (with a hint of Toyota stirred into the pot) like the T01 Changfeng. We especially liked the company’s two-storey camping tent; it joined the diminutive Kilow Camping and a pop-top version of the Forthing V9 to create a mini-trend of compact camper vehicles. Also notable was the French debut of Californian manufacturer Lucid, hoping to make a splash in Europe with its luxury EVs.

Forthing V9 camper version (Image credit: Jonathan Bell)

Read on to discover our highlights of the 2026 show.

Citroën

Citroën 2CV Fourgonnette (Image credit: Jonathan Bell)

A surprise showing on the first day of the event, the Citroën 2CV Fourgonnette is the commercial companion to the extremely well-received 2CV Concept. Back in the day, the original 2CV wasn’t just a family car, it was the vehicle of choice for French business big and small. From La Poste to the local boulangerie, the box-backed 2CV van was everywhere.

Citroën 2CV Concept (Image credit: Jonathan Bell)

Citroën is hoping that the new generation 2CV Fourgonnette will do similar business. Bringing the admirable simplicity of the passenger car concept to a small van, the focus here is on maximising load space and practicality, whilst not losing sight of the character that will give this tiny van its competitive edge – a serve as a lovable mobile advert for whichever businesses chose to adopt it.

Citroën.co.uk, @CitroënFrance

Peugeot

Peugeot E-T16 Concept (Image credit: Peugeot)

An almost inevitable riposte to the R5 Turbo 3E, Peugeot also revealed the E-T16 Concept alongside the RCZ Vision. This muscular addition to the E-208 range is to the electric hatchback what the original T16 was to the Peugeot 205, a radically remastered race and rally machine that bears only a passing resemblance to its sibling.

Peugeot E-T16 Concept (Image credit: Peugeot)

The clamshell bodywork – where the entire rear-end of the car lifts up – is all present and correct (although obviously less relevant to an EV), while power comes from three electric motors delivering over 800hp. Production is not yet confirmed, but it would be strictly limited edition and very expensive should the E-T16 make it to showrooms.

Peugeot.fr, @Peugeot

Alpine

Alpine 110 Sculpture (Image credit: Jonathan Bell)

Whilst the forthcoming Alpine A110 was present only as an abstracted blue sculpture (the production car will be revealed at the end of 2027), Alpine offered up one of the true show stars in the shape of the Alpine A310 Concept. Another exercise in retro design, this two-seater sports car is a contemporary update of the 1971 original.

Alpine A310 Concept (Image credit: Jonathan Bell)

The modern version doesn’t stray too far from the proportions and details of the striking four-seater 1970s version, one of the most futuristic production cars of the era (and which still looked good when it ceased production, upgraded and enhanced, in 1984). If it goes into production, the new A310 will be an electric supercar that uses the same Alpine Performance Platform (APP) as the next-gen A110 but would only be built in very limited numbers.

Alpine-Cars.co.uk, @AlpineCars

Renault

Renault E-Space Concept (Image credit: Jonathan Bell)

While Renault subsidiary Dacia showed off its new low-cost Twingo-based Dacia Spring, the parent company is still basking in the success of the R4, R5 and now the new Renault Twingo, all-electric upgrades that have kept the spirit of the originals without compromising modern requirements for size, safety, speed and sophistication. To keep this streak of heritage-driven success alive, Renault chose Paris to reveal the new E-Space concept.

Renault E-Space Concept (Image credit: Jonathan Bell)

This is the company’s fresh take on the MPV, the category is effectively created back in 1984 with the original mono-box designed Espace. Before SUVs squashed the family car market into high-riding homogeneity, the MPV was the machine of choice for large households. By the time the model had reached its fifth generation a decade ago, the Espace had lost much of its character and individuality, becoming little more than another high-riding crossover.

The E-Space could herald a new beginning. With a very silhouette and packaging proposition to the 1984 car, with a sharp nose and long roofline, the concept is clearly going for maximum interior space. Coach doors – always favoured by concept designers as a better way of showcasing an interior – reveal a red-trimmed cabin with sliding seats. A new Espace might not have the immediate kudos of a compact city car like the Twingo, but with Chinese and South Korean rivals lining up to compete, it could still be a runner.

Renault 8 Gordini (Image credit: Jonathan Bell)

Also on the stand was the Renault 8 Gordini, a conceptualised reimagining of the cultish Renault 8 R1134 Gordini from 1964. Taking the boxy form of the original R8 plus, with racing blue and striped bodywork, it’s unlikely to go into any form of production, especially with the ongoing focus on Alpine.

Dacia.co.uk, @Dacia_UK, Renault.fr, @Renault_France

Audi

Audi A2 E-tron (Image credit: Jonathan Bell)

Revealed last month, the A2 E-tron has its global public debut in Paris. Despite its impressive range and the usual Audi attention to detail, the new A2 feels slightly overshadowed by the bolder heritage-infused steps being taken by its rivals. The first A2 (1999 to 2005) still has a strong cult following; has the modern iteration missed a trick by not taking more direct inspiration?

Audi.co.uk, @Audi

Fiat

Fiat's stand was a celebration of the Italian city square (Image credit: Jonathan Bell)

Alongside the excellent Multiplay Concept, Fiat also showed off its mid-sized Grizzy and Grizzly Fastback, two SUVs that up the brand’s scale without too much dilution of its character. For lovers of super-small cars, the Fiat Multiplina also featured on its stand, a colourful reimagining of the modern Italian piazza.

Fiat Grizzly (Image credit: Jonathan Bell)

Fiat Multiplina Concept (Image credit: Jonathan Bell)

Fiat.com, @Fiat

Hyundai

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Hyundai) Hyundai Bayon (Image credit: Hyundai) Hyundai Tucson Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Hyundai gave the world its first look at the new Bayon and Tucson, B- and C-segment SUVs respectively. The latter is a long-running model (dating back to 2004) that regularly tops sales charts around the world and both have been shaped and engineered specifically for European markets. Available with petrol, hybrid and plug-in-hybrid powertrains, they promise solid dependability and practicality without over-reliance on character.

Hyundai.com, @Hyundai

Avatr

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Avatr) Avatr Vision Xpectra Concept and Avatr Concept T09 (Image credit: Avatr) Avatr Concept T09 Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

Chinese brand Avatr announced its arrival in the European market next year, starting with Norway and Spain. The company presented the 2025 Vision Xpectra Concept alongside the world premiere of the Concept T09, although it will be the 06T sports sedan and 07L SUV that will lead the charge in 2027.

Avatr.com, @Avatr_design