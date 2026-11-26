The Royal Designers for Industry were announced on 26 November 2026 in a ceremony in London, and this year's cohort includes landscape architect Bridget Baines, product and interaction designer Durrell Bishop, multidisciplinary designer and creative director Harris Elliott, illustrator and ceramicist Laura Carlin, costume and creature designer Tahra Zafar and Honorary Royal Designer Eelco Hooftman, a landscape architect who co-founded Gross.Max with Baines in 1995.

The UK's highest design accolade, the Royal Designer for Industry (RDI) prize was established in 1936 and is only bestowed upon 200 members at any given time. The new cohort joins a network that currently includes James Dyson, Sir Paul Smith, Es Devlin and Dame Zandra Rhodes, among others.

Meet the Royal Designers for Industry 2026

With their multidisciplinary representation, this year's new Royal Designers for Industry reflect the boundless creativity of design as a profession. 'These six appointments are a wonderful reminder of the sheer breadth of design today,' comments Catherine Joyce, programme manager at the Royal Society of Arts, the body that established the prize nine decades ago.

'Ninety years on, the Royal Designers are still looking forward: this year’s appointments show how far design now reaches, from public landscapes and picture books to exhibitions, the stage and the objects we use every day,' echoes Johanna Gibbons RDI, Keeper of the Faculty of Royal Designers for Industry.

'Their work is joyful, and it is serious about making life better. That is what unites Royal Designers across the decades: a living entanglement of disciplines that, with the RSA Fellowship, is a profound force for good.'

Bridget Baines and Eelco Hooftman

Potters Field Park, London (Image credit: Gross.Max)

Greenwich Peninsula (Image credit: Gross.Max)

Bridget Baines and Eelco Hooftman are co-founders of Gross.Max, a landscape architecture practice whose mission is focused on radically transforming public spaces globally. 'Our projects are based on thorough understanding of – and reflection upon – site and context,' they share. Their projects include a sensitive landscaping approach to London's Potters Field Park, with the aim of 'reconciling different user groups such as residents, workers, visitors and tourists on a relatively small and intensely used space', and the masterplanning of the waterfront area of Greenwich Peninsula.

Durrell Bishop

Marble Answer Machine (Image credit: Durrell Bishop)

Experimental Phone, 1988 (Image credit: Durrell Bishop)

Little Printer, 2012 (Image credit: Durrell Bishop)

One of contemporary design's most future-forward creative voices, Durrell Bishop's work balances aesthetics, behaviour, systems and the ways in which technology can enable humans. Among his projects is the Marble Answering Machine, a 1992 project which, a statement accompanying the award notes, 'helped change how we think about interacting with technology'.

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Harris Elliott

‘The Missing Thread’ at Somerset House (Image credit: Harris Elliott)

(Image credit: Harris Elliott)

(Image credit: Harris Elliott)

A multi-disciplinary artist and cultural curator, Harris Elliott describes his work as 'alchemising beauty and counterculture into narratives; visual poetry that anchors us into the slipstream of popularism with disruptive elegance.' In his practice, he brings together fashion, art, exhibitions and cultural storytelling, and his projects include ‘The Missing Thread’ at Somerset House, chronicling the untold history of Black British fashion.

Laura Carlin

(Image credit: Laura Carlin)

(Image credit: Laura Carlin)

(Image credit: Laura Carlin)

An illustrator and ceramicist celebrated for her distinctive storytelling and imaginative ceramic works, Laura Carlin is known for her children's books including London: A History and What is a Sculpture? The brilliance of her work lies in her ability to inject visual poetry into scenes of everyday life.

Tahra Zafar

(Image credit: Isha Shah)

(Image credit: Jay Brooks)

(Image credit: Tahra Zafar)

Olivier Award-winning costume and creature designer Tahra Zafar brought Paddington Bear on stage, and among her achievements is the creation of 23,000 costumes for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic ceremonies. Her work combines design, craft, storytelling and an ability to convey emotion through transforming mundane objects.