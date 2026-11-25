The creations of multidisciplinary designer Anna Jewsbury resemble nothing else. Neither does her store. Launched in 2013 as a fine jewellery brand, Completedworks has evolved to include collections of fashion jewellery, ceramics, glassware and handbags, finally adding a furniture collection two years ago.

Every piece, regardless of category, is made from recycled materials wherever possible, and is instantly recognisable for its sculptural wit. Now, under one roof in Marylebone, Completedworks' body of work finally feels complete.

Polyurethane coated chair and paintings by Hassan Damluji (Image credit: Courtesy of Completedworks)

'Designing jewellery and furniture is very similar, in the sense that you are collecting references, thinking about ideas and function at the same time,' explains Jewsbury, casually dancing between creative fields. 'I learn one skill, transfer it to a different medium and experiment, then see what happens, just letting myself be free with the materials. Sometimes a theme runs across the different disciplines. For instance, my “Scrunch” earrings in crumpled metal originated from a technique for stiffening fabric and were later translated into a “puffy” mug.'

Inside Completedworks' London store

The private appointment room features a vintage folding screen with koi fish painting, table and stools crafted from glass bricks with stone-beads embellishment (Image credit: Courtesy of Completedworks)

Within the 800 sq ft space, featuring black wooden floors and white walls, a vivid red chair leaps out at you. It looks like a wobbly strawberry panna cotta but is actually solid, fashioned from expanded polystyrene, clay and polyurethane rubber. It converses with the artworks hung on the nearby wall (mostly in red and pink hues), painted by her husband, Hassan Damluji.

'When you are sitting in a moving car or a train, the whole landscape through the window is very blurred. This blurred aesthetic was one of the starting points for the conception of the project,' Jewsbury says, showing Wallpaper* around the store. A sense of blurriness permeates the interior, reflecting Jewsbury’s refusal to see things in black and white, in contrast to the stark palette of the backdrop.

Anna Jewsbury, photographed next to a painting by her husband Hassan Damluji, on a Moroccan rug (Image credit: Courtesy of Completedworks)

She enjoys playing with visual ambiguity. Behind the chair, a pony wall incorporates a recessed niche (a kind of long, narrow gallery) revealing wax models that offer a glimpse into the jewellery-making process. 'I wanted to encourage visitors to discover things slowly, to come back and rediscover. You might not notice the display in the recess right away. I like this idea,' she continues. 'Then, if a customer is interested in the process, a tour of the jewellery workshop downstairs is offered.'

‘When you are sitting in a moving car or a train, the whole landscape through the window is very blurred. This blurred aesthetic was one of the starting points for the project’ Anna Jewsbury

The centrepiece is a large freestanding display table, created especially for the space from Richlite, a composite made of recycled materials. It is adorned with objects like resin and metal knobs, enlarged versions of her existing earrings. Unlike the treasures laid out inside the table, the necklaces and earrings hang in the narrow window recessed into the wall.

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This inspiration was drawn from the British Museum, where Jewsbury explored all the galleries to study how jewellery was effectively displayed. Along with the reception counter with its textured edge, the dominant form throughout the interior is rectangular, as if the designer were obsessed with this rigid shape. Amid this geometry, a quirky chair and footstool in patinated bronze break up the monotony. The irregular shapes of their legs evoke the skeletons of imaginary animals, almost eerie, yet softened by a girly touch of bows.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Completedworks)

Jewsbury also shares her coups-de-cœur beyond chronological and geographical borders. On the right-hand side, a rug from Casablanca joins the Completedworks universe. No surprise that Jewsbury was attracted to a cluster of white rectangular motifs embellishing its blue weave.

Meanwhile, at the other end, another curated element is a 1970s French vintage folding screen. Just behind it lies a private appointment room, where Jewsbury’s 'classics' meet her bold latest creations. Accompanied by her signature stainless steel display units, a table and stools have a commanding presence. They are made of glass bricks and adorned with small black stones, which look like cascades of beads. The chandelier is crafted from multiple aluminium coils, whose shapes echo her first earrings’ design. 'Here, lots of colours, shapes and textures come together in an impressionistic way.'

‘The more you allow yourself to think about creative things, the more they come to you. I think it's just about switching on the creative valve, which is potentially in everyone’ Anna Jewsbury

Having just launched a men’s jewellery line, the unflagging Jewsbury never switches off her creative engine. 'I have too many ideas. I feel like the more you allow yourself to think about creative things, the more they come to you. I think it's just about switching on the creative valve, which is potentially in everyone.'

Determined to make Completedworks Chiltern Street a space for gathering and exchange, not just a store, the designer is busy shaping a future programme of art exhibitions, book readings and talks.

Completedworks, 23–25 Chiltern Street, London W1U 7PH