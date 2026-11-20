The New York-based non-profit arts organization Queer|Art has announced the winners of its inaugural Design Grant award as graphic designer and design director Luiza Dale and transdisciplinary architect Chong Gu. The winners will each receive a $10,000 reward, which makes the recognition the highest cash grant given to LGBTQ+ designers working in architecture, graphics, landscape, fashion, and industrial design in the United States.

Luiza Dale's Chapbooks with Spiral Editions (2021–ongoing) (Image credit: Courtesy Luiza Dale)

The winners were selected out of a pool of applications by a jury that included designer and New Affiliates studio co-founder Jaffer Kolb, Cristina Grajales, founder of the eponymous Tribeca design gallery, Salome Asega, who is the deputy director at New Museum’s creative think tank New Inc, fashion brand Chromat’s founder Bex McCharen, and Paul Soulellis, the founder of non-profit Queer.Archive.Work, which helps craftspeople have studio and tool access.

Carry by Chong Gu, from their 2025 Summer Residency at the Institute for Public Architecture, sponsored by Syracuse Architecture (Image credit: Courtesy Chong Gu)

The initiative results from a partnership with UGG and aims to support focused projects with community-building in its core. While queer creativity has been a pillar for the advancement of design in all forms and expressions, the support that specifically targets queer makers has been drastically lacking, and the grant, as the organization’s executive director Río Sofia told Wallpaper*, aims to underline that 'our community has always taken care of itself, and in times of scarcity we keep having each other’s backs.' She also added that their main goal is to 'help preserve queer legacies and build queer futures – in design and in the culture at large.'

Our community has always taken care of itself, and in times of scarcity we keep having each other’s backs Río Sofia

Luiza Dale's Exhibition catalogues for ISLAA (2024–2025) (Image credit: Courtesy Luiza Dale)

Luiza Dale's exhibition identities for ICA Philly, in collaboration with Other Means (2023) (Image credit: Courtesy Luiza Dale)

Out of two winners, Virginia-based Dale’s immediate plan is to work on building a summer school and a workshop geared towards graphic design in Los Angeles. She explained that the seeds of the project 'begin with a question of legibility: what gets understood, by whom, and on whose terms' and challenge the field’s standard forms of communication.

Chong Gu's project focusing on the urban realities of Asian sex workers in Queens, New York, who deliberately conceal their lives behind the curtains of storefront facades. (Image credit: Courtesy Chong Gu)

(Image credit: Courtesy Chong Gu)

Gu, meanwhile, turns their attention to west Philadelphia, where they are setting up the nation’s first gallery dedicated to contemporary trans and queer spatial practices. The project’s name, Roberta, honours trans architect, activist and Philadelphia native Quaker Roberta Dickinson. Gu’s initial goal is to 'take archive off the wall and out of the boxes and shelves' and make documents of history an active nexus for new-generation designers and practitioners.

Kolb also underlined the initiative’s attention to 'draw from the past in order to project into the future' to build an intergenerational conversation on queer creativity, some of which has been erased or minimised through systematic oppression. 'Both projects decentre authorship in favour of producing relationships between knowledge and communities specifically through flexible and generous design systems,' he added.

Queer|Art, which was launched seventeen years ago, is known for its mentorship program and annual art prize, which was on a four-year hiatus due to support cuts following the backlash queer ally companies began receiving in the United States. The winners in both the inaugural design field and returning art categories will be celebrated in the organisation’s annual gala on 21 November at Performance Space.

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