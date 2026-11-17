The new Swedish design brand Tankeom makes its debut as the brainchild of Lotta and Magnus Wästberg, who previously led the eponymous lighting company known for its well-considered designs by international creative voices.

Some of those creatives have continued working with the pair, with the likes of Ilse Crawford and John Pawson, two of the Wästbergs’ original collaborators, joining a portfolio that also includes Aldo Bakker, David Thulstrup and Christian Altmann of Ateljé Altmann for the brand's debut collection. Comprising six families of domestic objects, it fosters, Magnus explains, 'an idea shaped by thought and care, rather than working to a preset formula.'

Two scales of Aldo Bakker's ‘Twice’ object (Image credit: Courtesy Tankeom)

'The first person we invited was Aldo Bakker,' shares Magnus when looking back at the early days of Tankeom. 'The discussions we had over the course of almost a year covered many aspects of life and what it means to be human. How objects can play an important role in our lives, how they can take on a deeper meaning and affect our feelings and behaviours. And perhaps even lead to new insights about ourselves.'

The designer's piece in the Tankeom collection is an abstract geometry that feels inherently Bakker, its forms not necessarily sharing much about their function – and that is the point. Titled 'Twice', Bakker's object is exists in a variety of scales, suggesting uses that range from a ring fit for a person's finger, to a stool or side table with a unique material for each size, from metal to cork and marble.

'“Twice” explores the relationship between interaction and function, which is something we are particularly interested in,' notes Magnus. 'We are curious to see where this exploration might take us next, with other materials and scales.'

John Pawson's bronze candle holders (Image credit: Courtesy Tankeom)

The collection features a variety of genres, materials and approaches to domestic interiors, a result of the open brief given to each designer. 'There are no briefs in a traditional sense; instead, there is a shared curiosity about how an object can acquire meaning and value, and how that can deepen over time,' says Magnus. 'So we start from the same fundamental questions, but the discussions can take us in very different directions. And I think that is part of what makes it interesting.'

David Thulstrup's ‘DT’ vase in glass (Image credit: Courtesy Tankeom)

As part of the brand's offering are also candlesticks by Ilse Crawford, a duo of vases by David Thulstrup, a spherical bronze lantern by John Pawson and a wool blanket by Christian Altmann, made in collaboration with a textile mill in Scotland with a history going back around 170 years. They are quiet objects, not strictly minimalist in language, but well-considered in their proportions, materiality and function.

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'Our objects have quite restrained forms, but there is a lot of richness in the materials,' says Lotta. 'I think the Tankeom customer is someone who, like us, believes that the objects they live with should be carefully considered. Why they exist, how they are made and what they might come to mean over time.'

‘AA1’ blanket by Christian Altmann (Image credit: Courtesy Tankeom)

‘IC’ candle holder by Ilse Crawford (Image credit: Courtesy Tankeom)

David Thulstrup's ‘DT’ vase in alum (Image credit: Courtesy Tankeom)