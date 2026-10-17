A Brooklyn design studio reframes the objects of everyday life

Brooklyn-based Virginia Sin started her eponymous home goods brand with one premise: ‘to spread warmth and happiness to every home by infusing delight and function into every creation.’

From that manifesto, a series of essential home objects grew into a collection defined by the tactile materiality of ceramic, transformed into essential shapes that just about suggest a function. Looped organic forms become a bookend of a toothbrush holder, and extruded profiles are curved into a lamp shade or a wall hook.

(Image credit: SIN)

Given the distinctive use of material that has defined the studio until now, it is perhaps surprising that Sin’s latest launch features a very different language: titled Ritual, the new series of objects features some of the objects from the brand’s portfolio as well as new typologies, all made of stainless steel and aluminium.

A butter dish, tray, lidded box, waste bin, tissue cover, and toothbrush holder: those objects, the designer notes, that ‘we reach for without thinking.’

(Image credit: SIN)

While some of the objects’ silhouettes nod to the brand’s existing collections, others feature a starker composition, led by the new materiality. ‘Clay taught us our language,’ she says. ‘It taught us softness, restraint, utility, and the importance of the hand. With Ritual, I wanted to see if that same language could move into metal. The material is harder and more exacting, but the intention is the same: to make everyday life feel more artful without making it feel overly precious.’

virginiasin.com

(Image credit: SIN)

(Image credit: SIN)

(Image credit: SIN)

(Image credit: SIN)

(Image credit: SIN)