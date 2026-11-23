Abask, the London-based online platform for artisanal crafts and homeware, has launched its Giobagnara Embassy Collection, an ode to the Embassy of Italy in London. The collection comprises handcrafted leather accessories in a series of bold, geometric patterns.

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Late last year, long-time Wallpaper* collaborator and designer Nick Vinson was tasked with creating the new office of the Italian embassy in London, a love letter to the country’s creativity. Overlooking Buckingham Palace on one side, the building had originally served as a police station for Queen Victoria. For the design, Vinson drew his inspiration from Italy’s rich creative heritage to create a series of interiors throughout the five-storey listed building.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Abask)

He worked with long-term collaborator Giobagnara, an Italian brand based in Genoa that handcrafts high-end leather homeware, accessories, and furnishings. For the embassy design, Giobagnara made a plethora of objects that range from bespoke lecterns to valet trays for each member of staff.

‘First created for the Embassy of Italy in London, alongside rugs, these decorative leather objects are tributes to two important floors found in Italy; one in Rome, one in Venice, created 1800 years apart,’ says Vinson.

The patterns devised by Vinson include an angular, mosaic-like design and takes its cue from the mosaic floor Carlo Scarpa laid in the Olivetti showroom on Piazza San Marco, or a series of geometric shapes inspired by the ancient mosaic floors of the Roman baths of Caracalla. Both patterns come in colours of red, olive green, deep orange, and yellow.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Abask)

Vinson had originally asked the brand’s founder, Giorgio Bagnara, to use the Caracalla and Olivetti patterns and create bespoke pieces for the Ambassador’s offices; they proved so popular that a full collection took shape, rendered in fine Italian leather. The collection, as a result, is vibrantly rich, with a colour palette based on bright hues of yellow and red alongside neutral shades of green and dove grey.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Abask)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Abask)

The prints adorn a series of leather desk accessories and room objects, including games, trays, organisers and desk sets, placemats, baskets, tissue boxes, waste bins, and ice buckets.

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Discover the full Giobagnara Embassy Collection at Abask.com