For the recent evolution of her creative practice, jewellery designer Maria Sole Ferragamo of So-Le Studio started by considering a jewel as a whole object that both interacts with the body but also, as she explains, exists in an interior space. After launching a lamp with Bottega Ghianda earlier this year, her new project gives her sculptural work a fresh dimension. Exploring the world of scent, So-Le unveils Oracle, a scented object that combines leather, metal and fragrance.

Oracle by So-Le Studio: design meets scent

Maria Sole Ferragamo with Oracle (Image credit: Marco Traverso)

At the heart of the design is the flower, which, the designer explains, 'represents the most immediate image of scent'. Three ‘petals’ open to reveal a central pad, made from fragments of vegetable-tanned leather, that holds the scent.

Adding movement and performance to the ritual of fragrance, the 'flower' closes with a satisfying mechanism. 'Movement has always been a key principle for me because I work with leather, a living material, and I have always wanted my pieces to carry that energy, that dynamism, that life,' she notes. Once closed, it becomes a precious leather-clad object in three finishes, Gold, Silver and Gunmetal Foil, giving the illusion of metal while maintaining the lightness of leather, that also allows the object to function as a fragrance diffuser.

(Image credit: Marco Traverso)

Ferragamo carefully crafted the object's forms; the way she describes her process is both technical and poetic: 'The leather is shaped on a hidden structure and holds a sphere that isn’t really there: you see it through its absence. Open, its outline is a flower, the most immediate image of scent. Closed, it becomes something else: an egg, a pomander, a vessel that keeps and protects.

'Without the body, the hand and the room become the reference, and the object needs a presence of its own. In this case, it also had to absorb and release a fragrance. So I was designing a form, but also time: how a material takes in a scent and gives it back.'

As a designer whose oeuvre largely hinges on craft processes, developing three fragrances that would encapsulate the studio's modus operandi took an unusual route. 'I started from our materials, not from perfumery,' Ferragamo explains. 'The mood board had more materials than images: leather offcuts, brass shavings, mineral surfaces, words, a few optical illusions.'

The scents includes Cuoio Reale, recalling her leather workshop in Tuscany; Optical Illusion, a 'clean and minimal' fragrance that nods to the lightness of reflective surfaces; and Grigio Minerale, the more botanical of the trio, closer to stone and brass. 'Together,’ says Ferragamo, ‘they say that So-Le Studio is [about] material research, and that this research can now be smelled as well as seen and touched.'

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