Every year, Le Labo distills the essence of one city into a bottle. Known as the City Exclusives, the fragrances within this limited collection attempt to capture the unique atmosphere of a place in scent so that, with one spritz, its wearer can be transported there. It’s a compelling approach to fragrance making, made all the more so by its unique distribution – the scents are only available to purchase in their home cities, except in September, when they make their journey to other Le Labo stores around the world.

(Image credit: Le Labo)

The latest addition to the brand’s City catalogue is Shiu 25, an homage to Beijing that blends powdery iris notes with resinous frankincense and rich woods. Its an alternative version of Beijing to the soaring towers and busy streets that might come to mind. Rather, Shiu 25 draws inspiration from the city’s historic, peaceful spaces of traditional artisanship with their well-worn wooden floors and hidden gardens.

(Image credit: Le Labo)

Le Labo opened its own such space in Beijing last year, the Beijing He Yuan Fragrance Lab, a unique perfume boutique inside the culturally protected Beizi Mansion in the Wang Fu Central neighbourhood. The Lab is housed in a traditional Chinese courtyard house, known as a siheyuan, offering a moment of stillness and peace to those entering, with Le Labo’s signature glass bottles filling dark wooden shelves.

(Image credit: Le Labo)

‘Our City Exclusive fragrances began as a way to honour the places that leave an invisible imprint on us, and to distil their irreplaceable spirit through the senses,’ says Deborah Royer, global brand president and creative director. ‘When they travel each September, they offer a chance to feel something of their soul, even from afar.’

(Image credit: Le Labo)

Shiu 25, Royer says, ‘emerged from our time in Beijing, and is an expression of what the city holds for us in its traditional spaces built for quietude and inner return – a lineage we’re privileged to nurture and continue in our historic He Yuan Lab. This fragrance carries that forward: an invitation to find centred calm, self-reflection, and a moment of pause in a world that rarely grants one.’

Shiu 25 and all other City Exclusive fragrances will be available in Le Labo stores around the world until the end of September, after which availability reverts to the home city.

Le Labo Shiu 25 £390 SHOP NOW

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