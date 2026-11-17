When Aston Martin announced the Dreadnought concept back in July, the bottom line was that this angular brutish machine was only going to exist in the virtual world; the unforgiving landscape of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, no less. Now, however, Aston Martin has announced that the Dreadnought will be manifested in the real world, and in a competitive environment at that.

The original Aston Martin Dreadnought concept (Image credit: Aston Martin)

For the very first time, Aston Martin Racing will be tackling the Dakar rally, one of the world’s most gruelling off-road endurance races. The company plans to run three Dreadnought ‘rally raiders’ in Dakar 2027, fielding a starry line of drivers.

Taking the wheel will be AM’s current F1 team driver Fernando Alonso (a two-time F1 world champion and former Dakar veteran) alongside FIA World Rally champion Sébastien Loeb (who has no less than nine rally championships) and, to add even more experience to the mix, the current reigning FIA World Rally Raid champion Lucas Moraes.

Aston Martin Racing Dreadnought (Image credit: Aston Martin Racing)

That would be asking a lot of an unknown model whipped up for use in a video game, but let’s just say the Dakar Dreadnought is by no means a blank slate. Like many great rally raid machines it has been developed by Prodrive, a long-time partner in Aston Martin’s racing commitments.

Dreadnought will not only owe a thing or two to the Prodrive Hunter, an extreme, Ian Callum-designed off-road hypercar that has already competed in Dakar, but also the Dacia Sandrider, the outright winner of last year's rally. The Sandrider was designed and built by Prodrive, based on the Dacia Manifesto concept car with input from Renault-Alpine. It offers a tried and tested platform for Aston Martin's ambitions.

Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso (Image credit: Aston Martin Racing)

The 2027 event is the 49th edition of the rally that began as the Paris-Dakar back in 1979. Since 2009 it has hopped around the world to various locations. The 2027 edition starts with a 300km opening stage on the Algarve on 10 January before moving across the Mediterranean to Morocco, with the endurance test finally ending in Marrakech after a 6,805km long course.

Aston Martin Racing Dreadnought (Image credit: Aston Martin Racing)

The opportunity to enter another field of top tier motorsport has clearly proved irresistible to Aston Martin, especially as none of its immediate competitors have any traction in this particular space – yet. ‘Aston Martin Dreadnought was conceived to dominate any terrain, under the most extreme circumstances and come through it all to deliver on its mission,’ says CEO Adrian Hallmark, ‘Now along with our engineering partner, Prodrive, we will challenge this vision in the most extreme competitive environment in global motorsport – the Dakar 2027.’

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alonso at the wheel of the prototype (Image credit: Aston Martin Racing)

The triumvirate of experienced drivers will help the Aston Martin campaign no end, with Loeb seeking his first Dakar victory to add to his nine WRC championships. Lucas Moraes is also a keen competitor. ‘The Dakar is one of the toughest challenges in motorsport, and success comes down to preparation, teamwork and consistency,’ the Brazilian driver says, ‘Having Sébastien and Fernando involved brings a huge amount of experience to the programme, and I’m sure we can learn a lot from each other and push each other to perform at our best.’

Aston Martin Racing Dreadnought (Image credit: Aston Martin Racing)

When the Call of Duty announcement was made, few would have pegged the Dreadnought as a potential rally champion. Given that one of Aston Martin’s most recent announcements was a partnership with Star Wars on the occasion of the film’s upcoming 50th anniversary year - not to mention the announcement of Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond - 2027 should turn out be an interesting year of luxury automotive and pop cultural mash-ups.

AstonMartin.com, @AstonMartin, Prodrive.com, Dakar.com