The American truck sits at the fraught intersection of personal identity and geopolitics. Americans buy hundreds of thousands of pick-up trucks every year – Ford’s F-Series trucks were by some margin the best-selling vehicles in the US in 2025, followed by the Chevrolet Silverado. American born and American made have become defining qualities for finding favour with buyers, as does a certain macho physicality that, regardless of your politics, just wasn’t present in the late, unlamented Cybertruck.

T4X Pick-up from REO Trucks (Image credit: REO Trucks)

The new REO Runabout wants to get in on the action, aiming to be a major player in the low-cost, ultra-robust US-built sector. It’s a storied piece of IP. The REO company was originally founded in 1905 by one Ransom Eli Olds in 1905 (following his establishment of Oldsmobile in 1897), REO not only built touring cars and buses but also pioneered the pick-up truck with the original 1915 Speed Wagon. While readers of a certain age might be triggered by half-remembered soft rock memories, the REO Speed Wagon was an all-American classic, produced in various forms for nearly four decades.

T4X Pick-up from REO Trucks (Image credit: REO Trucks)

Now the brand is back, owned by founder and CEO Zach De Bernardi and based out of Dallas, Texas. To kickstart its revival, the new REO has developed the Runabout, a straightforward, no-nonsense piece of engineering that eschews electrification and aims to have a working life of half a million miles. In addition, De Bernardi’s company wants customers to retain the right-to-repair, with the establishment of an open-source parts catalogue and a low – even by US standards – entry price of $21,500.

T4X Pick-up from REO Trucks (Image credit: REO Trucks)

To shape this utility vehicle, REO has turned to Frank Stephenson Design, the consultancy run by the outspoken Spanish-American designer who has had a hand in major models from Mini, Alfa Romeo, McLaren, Fiat, Ford, Ferrari and more. Stephenson has also turned his hand to aviation, space travel and even child seats and is never short of an opinion or two when it comes to commenting on the current state of car design.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Frank Stephenson Design) Concept sketch by Frank Stephenson Design (Image credit: Frank Stephenson Design) Concept sketch by Frank Stephenson Design (Image credit: Frank Stephenson Design) Concept sketch by Frank Stephenson Design Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

The Runabout wants to reboot the concept of the American truck which, according to REO, has ‘lost many of the qualities that made it so useful in the first place.’ The Runabout’s design breaks down into three different body styles, the T4X work truck, T4C crew cab and S4C SUV, all of which use the same body-on-frame platform. Four-wheel-drive is used across all models, with a four-cylinder petrol engine and a choice of manual or automatic transmission.

T4C Crew Cab from REO Trucks (Image credit: REO Trucks)

De Bernardi goes further. ‘’I knew exactly the vehicle I wanted, but when I looked at today’s truck market in the United States, I couldn’t buy it anywhere,’ he says, ‘No one was offering an honest, affordable, compact truck built on a proper ladder-frame chassis, with four-wheel drive, and a naturally aspirated gasoline engine – and nothing on it that hasn’t earned its place.’

T4C Crew Cab from REO Trucks (Image credit: REO Trucks)

Briefed with keeping it simple and affordable, Stephenson’s design team has seized on the analogue qualities of traditional automotive design. Explaining that he sought to ‘create the look for a vehicle that has great potential to become a future mechanical icon in a modern world of digital obsolescence,’ Stephenson is cannily blending nostalgia with functionalism. ‘REO's historical presence in the US also gives that rare value of nostalgia that adds to the emotional appeal of a brand with a great past and an even greater future,’ he explains.

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T4C Crew Cab from REO Trucks (Image credit: REO Trucks)

Everything about the Runabout is upstanding and straightforward. A slab-sided physical form culminates in a gently sloping front end, with twin stacked headlights either side of a prominent grille. Everything from manual seat adjustment to onboard power sockets and toolkit is geared towards the owner who needs to treat their truck like a tool.

Although the interior (not yet revealed) features a digital cluster, one of the CEO’s ‘non-negotiable’ rules for the dashboard is that ‘nothing you need to drive the truck lives behind glass. And nothing that steers, stops, or shifts gets touched by over the air software updates – and nothing gets taken away over the air either.’

S4C SUV from REO Trucks (Image credit: REO Trucks)

While the rest of the world slowly switches over to Chinese-built work trucks from giants like BYD, Changan and Great Wall Motors (whose Poer model sells around three quarters of a million units each year compared to the 828,832 Ford F-Series sold in 2025), the US is remaining steadfastly focused on home-built models, including the California-made Toyota Tacoma and the Alabama-made Honda Ridgeline.

The REO Runabout is relatively compact compared to the market leaders, a sector that’ll also be shaken up with imminent arrival of the VW-backed highly modular Slate EV and the much-vaunted Telo MT1.

S4C SUV from REO Trucks (Image credit: REO Trucks)

REO will build their trucks in Texas with first deliveries scheduled for the end of 2028, starting with the T4X work truck, followed by the T4C crew cab and then the S4C six-seater family SUV to complete the line-up. All models benefit from an uplift in the form of the optional ‘Ransom Package’, which bolsters off-road capabilities. Diesel and even BEV models are in the current product roadmap, with all sales direct to customer.

S4C SUV from REO Trucks (Image credit: REO Trucks)

The refreshingly back-to-basics approach will surely resonate with the target audience ‘We hope people will choose a Runabout because they know it will just work, and because they can be sure that it will keep on working for decades, De Bernardi says, ‘We are incredibly proud to bring the REO name back to do that job again for a new generation.’

S4C SUV from REO Trucks (Image credit: REO Trucks)

REOtrucks.com, @driveREO, FrankStephenson.com, @Frank.Stephenson.Official