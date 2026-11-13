One of the privileges of building your own superyacht is having a vast creative arsenal at your disposal, a team whose role is to ensure that every facet of your aesthetic vision is fully realised. When the design process for this particular superyacht kicked off, were the creatives involved surprised to be asked to shape an aesthetic vision based on the ‘owner's affection for Shirley Temple's classic song “On the Good Ship Lollipop”’?

Lollipop with its twin tenders, BonBon and Cracker Jack (Image credit: YachtShot)

It’s unconventional, to say the least, but perhaps it’s also a bracing change from the monochrome austerity and maudlin modernism that passes for so much contemporary yacht design. The studio responsible is Dutch designer Vripack, founded in 1961 and adept at working across a variety of scales and styles with some of the world’s leading shipyards. In the case of Lollipop, the collaboration was with Moonen Yachts, Dutch specialist in ‘mid-sized’ steel-hulled superyachts since 1981.

Lollipop superyacht, with interiors by Vripack (Image credit: YachtShot)

This was the first time Vripack had worked on Moonen’s 122 Martinique range, a 37.4m (345 gross tonnage) vessel with sleeping accommodation for 12 guests. The first 122 Martinique was delivered in 2018; Lollipop is the eighth in the series. So how does a confectionary-inspired interior actually make it into reality?

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: YachtShot) The main salon and dining area, with custom Delft mural (Image credit: YachtShot) The main salon and dining area, with custom Delft mural Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

‘When I was young working as a skipper, I always said, if I ever have a big power boat, it'll be The Good Ship Lollipop,’ the American owner says, adding that ‘it was important to us that Lollipop didn't take herself too seriously. The candy theme is fun, but underneath is an elegant yacht that feels comfortable and completely ours.’ The sweet references are playful but not exactly subtle, from the swirling patterned leather ceiling in the owner’s suite to the themed guest cabins on the lower deck.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: YachtShot) The lemon drop-themed guest cabin (Image credit: YachtShot) The peppermint-themed guest cabin (Image credit: YachtShot) The Swedish fish-themed guest cabin (Image credit: YachtShot) The Gummy Bear-themed guest cabin Image 1 of 4 View Original Image 2 of 4 View Original Image 3 of 4 View Original Image 4 of 4 View Original

Each of these cabins takes its cue from a particular favourite sweet, with Vripack listing a pick’n’mix smorgasbord that includes peppermints, Gummy Bears, Swedish fish and lemon drops, each lending a colour scheme. In the main salon, the theme is more traditional, with blue and white accents and a custom Delft pottery-inspired mural as a focal point. Look closely, and you’ll see that this apparently classical scene actually incorporates swirling lollipops, lemon drops, Tootsie Rolls and bonbons.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: YachtShot) Guest cabin details (Image credit: YachtShot) Guest cabin details Image 1 of 2 View Original Image 2 of 2 View Original

The theme doesn’t stop there. Around the hot tub on the deck there are scatterings of sweets formed from Murano glass, while the sun-deck bar top and surround also have a candy-striped glow. Lollipop’s twin tenders have candy-inspired names, BonBon for the main tender (a Vripack-designed Wajer 38 day boat) and a crew tender named Cracker Jack (‘As well as being a sweet treat, the definition of crackerjack is someone who is skilful at what they're doing, which we felt was more than fitting for the crew,’ the owner notes).

Amidst of all this sugary splendour it’s easy to overlook the fact that this is a very much a working boat, a serious home-from-home for owners who are looking to spend two thirds of the year at sea (along with their dogs). That means pairing whimsical details with practical interiors that can stand up to extended time at sea. Lollipop makes great use of the 122 Martinique’s large windows and generous decks, with the full beam main salon serving as a natural focal point.

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Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: YachtShot) Dining and seating on deck (Image credit: YachtShot) Dining and seating on deck (Image credit: YachtShot) The hot tub, with Murano glass surround Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

‘This project was a lot of fun,’ admits Vripack's co-creative director, Marnix J Hoekstra, ‘Ultimately, yachting is about enjoying time on the water with the people you love, and Lollipop captures that spirit perfectly. The playful touches are deeply personal to the owner, yet the interior remains both comfortable and practical for long periods of time at sea.’

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: YachtShot) Design details aboard Lollipop: the spiral staircase (Image credit: YachtShot) Design details aboard Lollipop: the guest cabins (Image credit: YachtShot) Design details aboard Lollipop: main seating area Image 1 of 3 View Original Image 2 of 3 View Original Image 3 of 3 View Original

Vripack.com, @VripackDesign, Moonen.com, @MoonenYachts