Amanvari means 'peace' and 'water' in Sanskrit. An ethos of seaside tranquility is woven into every aspect of the intimate, 18-key property. Unlike the sprawling resorts in nearby Cabo San Lucas, Aman’s exclusive new Baja California retreat is intentionally small, with privacy, serenity and connection to nature of equal importance. The landscape drives the design, acting as both the inspiration and the backdrop for a place so at home in its surroundings it feels as though the land and sea might have given permission to build it.

What's on your doorstep?

Set within the exclusive Costa Palmas community on Baja California’s East Cape, Amanvari is positioned to escape it all. Aside from Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas , a 10-minute drive away, there’s not much around. And that’s exactly the point. The property is wrapped in nature, removed from tourist-trodden Cabo San Lucas, but accessible enough to venture to a buzzy restaurant or bar should the mood strike – though, speaking from personal experience, you’re not going to want to leave the premises, aside from, perhaps, a day trip snorkelling the ancient coral reefs of Cabo Pulmo National Marine Park or an off-road expedition into the Sierra de la Laguna.

Who is behind the design?

The Baja California landscape – soft sand extending into the deep blue Sea of Cortez, swaying palms, towering cardón cacti, arid desert, an estuary and distant mountains – inspired Elastic Architects’ design. The award-winning firm, with initial contributions from Heah & Co., used local elements, embraced minimalism and spotlighted artistic expression – from contemporary Mexican art to ancestral crafts – to create an indoor-outdoor sanctuary with a deep sense of place.

At the heart of the resort is Casa Grande, an open-plan, atrium-like structure perfectly balanced by a restrained neutral palette with views of the ever-changing sky throughout the day and night. It’s also home to one of Amanvari’s most impressive commissions: an intricate, textured dome, inspired by the spiral chambers of an extinct marine microfossil, which took artists Abi and Luisa Calvete of Extra Neutro more than 1,000 hours to create.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Amanvari)

To the left, the curved lounge bar is enveloped in earthy materials, still water and rounded edges, fostering a sense of softness and serenity that’s matched by sweeping Baja vistas. Descend the spiral staircase down to the lower level for the panoramic main pool crafted from Caledonia Black granite as well as three dining venues that follow the same nature-led principles.

The room to book

(Image credit: Amanvari)

Amanvari has 18 stilted casitas, which almost appear to float above the trees.

Contemporary rooms are anchored by white concrete, natural limestone and tropical hardwoods, complemented by bespoke furnishings, textiles in sandy hues and original works by Mexican artisans such as exclusive mixed-media pieces by Arozarena de la Fuente and sculptural ceramics by Tomás Díaz of Disciplina Studio.

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The alfresco living spaces are an extension of the interiors – generous terraces with seating areas for morning coffee, and below, heated pools and outdoor showers.

While all the accommodations are striking, the most soul-stirring views are found in those facing the estuary or situated directly on the sand. I stayed in Casita #4, a short stroll down the path from Casa Grande.

Entering through the large wooden door into the courtyard and through the floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors, the sightlines of the inlet extend, unobstructed to the generous, second-floor terrace, an extension of the white and wood interiors.

Below, the heated pool and outdoor shower served as a private holiday haven, an even quieter respite, devoid of other guests (not that I saw many during my stay), where the only sounds were the fish frolicking in the water and the birds chirping.

Back inside, clever choices such as thoughtfully positioned beds and a television that rises and hides at the touch of a button reinforce the idea that the best thing to watch is the outdoors. The bathrooms feature dual limestone vanities on either side, Vermont Beige marble floors and walls, a spacious shower and a soaking tub for the ultimate unwinding experience.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Amanvari)

Estuary casita, at Amanvari (Image credit: Amanvari)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

(Image credit: Courtesy of Amanvari)

The curved, open-air lounge bar, which faces the waves on one side and the Sierra de la Laguna mountains on the other, is the place for pre-dinner drinks (I recommend the Bartolo, a clarified concoction of raicilla, mango and habanero) with a soundtrack of soulful live saxophone and the gentle crash of the waves.

Sesui is a sleek Japanese concept, centred around a 10-seat wood counter, illuminated by loofah lanterns the shape of sea urchins. It’s here that Chef Masao Matsubara prepares his ever-changing omakase, spotlighting the culinary conversation between Japan and Baja California. When I dined, highlights included a stunning mix of raw oyster with uni and caviar, dashi broth with shrimp, tempura and nigiri.

Arvi, at Amanvari (Image credit: Courtesy of Amanvari)

Arvi, the Italian restaurant, offers seating in the elegant dining room, complete with a full-wall temperature-controlled wine display, and on the fire-warmed terrace below the stars. The menu highlights seasonal produce in dishes such as heirloom tomato and burrata salad, yellowtail crisp with caviar and orange, linguine with clams and fresh catch of the day.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Amanvari)

For something more casual, Luma, pairs coastal-influenced Mexican cuisine with an laid-back beachfront setting.

Where to switch off

(Image credit: Courtesy of Amanvari)

The entire resort. From the moment the car turns down the gravel drive, a sense of calm washes over. Of course, it’s not just the peaceful atmosphere that allows guests to switch off but the thoughtful amenities and services geared towards unwinding.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Amanvari)

If you really want to relax, first head to the 600-square-meter Aman Spa, a sanctuary of wellness that leans into ancestral healing traditions from Mexico and across Asia (Aman originated in Phuket, Thailand). Facilities include a stunning white temazcal (sweat lodge) and hydrotherapy houses. Treatments range from purifying facials and body wraps to the signature Desert Damiana, a healing journey that combines reflexology, stretching and an aromatic oil massage that took the post-flight tension straight out of me.

The Temanzcal at Aman Spa (Image credit: Temazcal)

There’s also a 24-hour fitness centre kitted out with the latest Technogym equipment, a movement studio and a yoga pavilion. Though, I would recommend joining the sunrise sessions by the gorgeous pool for a chance to flow with the soundtrack

The service

(Image credit: Courtesy of Amanvari)

The service goes above and beyond. Snacks, cold water and Starlink Wi-Fi in the car from the airport. An umbrella to block the midday sun when I emerged from the car. Fresh herb bouquets upon first touring the spa. Pre-breakfast coffee service available on your private terrace. Returning from paddle boarding to find a glass of ice-cold water alongside a tray of sun care essentials beside my beach lounger. Knowledge of my food allergies at every F&B outlet on the property without me having to say it. A personalised WhatsApp group for any additional requests.

The verdict

(Image credit: Courtesy of Amanvari)

Amanvari’s nature-led architecture and exceptional service make it a compelling destination for a restorative escape. If you’re looking for a true escape, a place that welcomes stillness but doesn’t demand solitude, a reset complete with spa treatments, delicious food and an unhurried pace, it’s worth every peso.

Amanvari, Eureka s/n esquina con Sta Maria la Ribera, La Ribera, 23570 Baja California Sur, Mexico