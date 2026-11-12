French legacy maison Van Cleef & Arpels moved to premises on Place Vendôme in 1906, a decade after its founding. The Paris square soon became a pulse point of the French luxury industries, home to jewellery workshops and haute couture dressmaking salons. It’s the latter that in 1934 gave shape to Van Cleef & Arpels’ ‘Ludo’ bracelet.

Ludo Bracelet in white gold with emeralds £83500 SHOP NOW

Constructed from a wide, strap-like band, a buckle-shaped clasp and loops, there is a sensual element to the design. Its principal inspiration, however, is a belt. Since its inception, the ‘Ludo’ has become an emblematic piece of jewellery for Van Cleef & Arpels and has seen many precious iterations, including bracelets that conceal a watch dial.

Ludo Bracelet in rose gold with rubies £77500 SHOP NOW

Realised in a flexible briquette mesh cast from yellow, white, or rose gold – set with sapphires, emeralds or rubies, respectively – a trio of new high-jewellery ‘Ludo’ bracelets offer a contemporary take on a landmark jewel.

This article appears in Wallpaper’s December 2026 Entertaining Issue is available from 5 November, in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today