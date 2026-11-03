‘The Tambour Convergence Mirror Steel has a pure and distinctive aesthetic,’ says Matthieu Hegi, the artistic director of La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton. ‘It is a statement piece that showcases the audacity and innovation of Louis Vuitton watchmaking.’ Unveiled today, this is a new iteration of the Louis Vuitton Tambour Convergence, the first guichet watch created fully at La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton, which made its debut in 2025.

Like its predecessor, the Tambour Convergence Mirror Steel displays hours and minutes in a small window and via discs that rotate behind. The shape of the dial’s window is a nod to the French maison’s heritage, as its scalloped edges reference the interior architecture of the Louis Vuitton Art Nouveau-style family home in Asnières, near Paris.

Louis Vuitton Tambour Convergence Mirror Steel (Image credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

What’s new is the model’s case material. The first three Louis Vuitton guichet watches came in rose gold, white diamond-set platinum, and rose gold finessed with guillochage engine-turned engraving. For this new model, the expert case makers at La Fabrique des Boîtiers in Meyrin, Switzerland, have been working with a proprietary hardened steel of the same grade used in medicine and which is scratch-resistant. The metal is mirror-polished to a high-gloss finish. It’s a time-consuming process: to finish one Tambour Convergence Mirror Steel takes up to three times longer than a rose gold model. ‘It is very sophisticated, combining a vintage look with a touch of modernity in the treatment’, Hegi says.

‘The objective with the Tambour Convergence Mirror Steel was to keep the ice-cold feel of the scratch-resistant mirror effect entirely intact,’ he adds. ‘It is an innovation that has been developed by La Fabrique des Boîtes at La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton and a unique mastery in mirror polishing, while maintaining the strengthened aspect of steel.’

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