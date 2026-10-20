An independent jeweller whose creations have been worn and collected by Rihanna and Marina Abramovich, Patcharavipa Bodiratnangkura has unveiled a new collaboration with Geneva heritage brand Adler.

Bodiratnangkura, who trained at Central Saint Martins in London, founded her eponymous business in 2016. Patcharavipa jewellery has since been made in the designer’s workshop in Bangkok, from where pieces are shipped to clients and stockists around the world, including Dover Street Market in London.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Adler X Patcharavipa)

Gold – and in particular a warm-glowing, 18ct alloy known as Siam Gold – is her calling card, cast and hand-worked to a tactile, intricately textured finish. More recently, Bodiratnangkura has also sculpted pieces from Moroccan Thuya wood and a black wood sourced in Thailand.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Adler X Patcharavipa)

Now, in partnership with Adler, she has finished a capsule collection in brightly hued titanium. It’s a material in which the Swiss company has long been a specialist. ‘At my workshop, I can’t work in titanium. Working with Adler gave me an opportunity to dream and design in many colours,’ Bodiratnangkura says. ‘The theme is forbidden paradise, so I wanted something different, something dreamlike.’

The capsule collection consists of titanium rings and earrings, some dotted with diamonds. The material’s light weight allowed for earrings that are bold in volume – South African bird-of-paradise flowers featured on the designer’s moodboard.