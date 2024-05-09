Patcharavipa’s raw gold jewellery celebrates bold proportions and imperfect details

Jewellery designer Patcharavipa Bodiratnangkura indulges a love of texture and geometric forms in jewellery for her eponymous brand. Jewellery handcrafted in her native Thailand – where she has a Bangkok Patchravipa store designed by French architects Ciguë – epitomises her daring design.

Patcharavipa’s new gold jewellery

(Image credit: Patcharavipa)

In previous Patcharavipa collections, we have seen diamond checkerboard rings and minute watches worn on the finger, as well as imperfect chains and tactile hair jewellery.

Now, Bodiratnangkura is inspired by texture and optical illusions for new designs. Crafted from Thai gold – which she calls Siam gold – pieces from the ‘Blur/Mirage’ collection, for example, feature a finish that is left raw and textured throughout.

(Image credit: Patcharavipa)

‘This season we were really inspired by our travels between London and Paris –specifically with the pastries,’ says Bodiratnangkura of the playful new forms. ‘From Lisboa café in London with their Cat Tongue, to Parisienne local boulangeries and their canelés and éclairs… we just love a great pastry at any time of the day.’

(Image credit: Patcharavipa)

The ripples on a croissant and the swirl of a choux pastry are rethought here in the signature gold, making for undulating rings and necklaces. Proportions are oversized, with loops of gold circling the finger multiple times, and thickly drawn angled earrings bringing volume to an ear curation.

They join gold-plated cigarette lighters that cut web-like silhouettes. ‘Playing with objects that we use every day was the idea. These specific lighter cases are only made for the small plastic BIC brand; what a fun idea to mix fine and cheaper materials,’ adds Bodiratnangkura.

patcharavipa.com

