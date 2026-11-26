‘201’ is the name of a new jewellery series by Cora Sheibani. Currently counting six pieces, the collection marks a debut for the jeweller: it’s the first time that she has worked with aluminium. Creating in the metal has allowed Sheibani to consider new shapes, volumes and dimensions. ‘What was fantastic about sculpting in aluminium was that we could make really large shapes, and have a lot of freedom to make things because aluminum is not that expensive and [it's] relatively soft, so it’s quite easy to mill,’ says Sheibani, who in 2026 exhibited her work at TEFAF Maastricht for the first time. She is scheduled to return to the specialist fair for its March 2027 edition.

Cora Sheibani ‘201’ collection Single Wave earrings (Image credit: Courtesy of Cora Sheibani)

It was 201 years ago that aluminum was first isolated, hence Sheibani’s choice of collection title. In her creations, which include a selection of earrings, a pendant, a double yin and yang clip, and a jabot pin, Sheibani matches raw, anodised aluminium with gemstones in soft pastel shades. Her designs are made by hand in Switzerland; once perfected, an aluminum twin of a wax prototype is made slowly through milling and carving.

Aluminium is soft, corrosion-resistant and malleable; it was another characteristic of the modern metal that had a design impact on Sheibani’s pieces: as aluminium can’t be soldered, separate elements were joined using fastenings and screws, each from gold. ‘It’s been great fun!’ Sheibani says of her experience.

Jewellery can be viewed by appointment at Cora Sheibani's London, Mayfair showroom.

Cora Sheibani ‘201’ collection, Yin & Yang pins (Image credit: Courtesy of Cora Sheibani)

Cora Sheibani ‘201’ collection, Marionette earrings (Image credit: Courtesy of Cora Sheibani)

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