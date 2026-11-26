‘I was 18 the summer my dad drowned,’ says photographer Jeff Bark at the beginning of his new book, Drunk Dad. It is a subject Bark has wanted to explore for a while, dissecting his upbringing through the lens of addiction, masculinity and the subversion of the American Dream in his first monograph.

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For the book, Bark draws a picture of his childhood, shot on location in his hometown of northern Minnesota. To tell the story of growing up with an alcoholic father, charming and charismatic to everyone except his own family, Bark creates a Lynchian stage in his backyard garage. Filled with knick-knacks he found in flea markets, Bark uses lighting to infuse the sets with a painterly, faintly ominous atmosphere.

(Image credit: Jeff Bark x Lannoo)

‘My father had been on a bender and went from a sauna to the lake and had a heart attack most likely caused by alcohol abuse,’ Bark says, on the day his father died. ‘That same morning I confronted him about rumours that he had shown up at a high school party the night before, so our last conversation was pretty heated.’

After moving to California to attend photography school, Bark thought he had moved on from the trauma, he adds. ‘This book changed my thoughts on that, and I realised I didn't escape my past, as none of us can.’

(Image credit: Jeff Bark x Lannoo)

Bark’s multi-layered images invite close study, woven through with a subtle symbolism edged with the dark side of Americana. Throughout, addiction isn’t explicit, only ever suggested. ‘Addiction has many faces,’ says Bark. ‘So much of it is hidden from view and behind closed doors. I rarely showed someone drunk or drinking in the book. In fact, it was pointed out to me that much of what's shown is the absence of the father. That often happens too, where the father disappears from family life.’ Bark draws from a former career in advertising when creating images that seem enticing and attractive, thanks to lighting adding a seductive spin. ‘Even the harshest subject matter comes across as beautiful through composition and lighting. In other words, addiction can be glamorous and fun, until it's not.’

(Image credit: Jeff Bark x Lannoo)

Excessive drinking was the norm for his father’s generation, Bark says, and a way to cope with and process their feelings. It is a pattern he has broken in his relationship with his own children, and through sharing his experience. ‘The most beautiful and unexpected part of making this book has been the reaction from people after they view it. Stories of addiction resonate with many people. To me, that is what this book is all about, sharing and healing and thinking and love.’

Drunk Dad is published by Lannoo

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(Image credit: Jeff Bark x Lannoo)

(Image credit: Jeff Bark x Lannoo)