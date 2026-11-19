‘Belmond has long championed new perspectives in travel photography, commissioning artists who truly engage with the spirit of a destination,’ says Arnaud Champenois, senior vice president, brand marketing & communications, on the hospitality company's location at the intersection of travel, culture and luxury.

Belmond's move into photography reflects an interesting shift in an industry where boundaries between mediums are in flex. For the brand, this has taken shape in the support of Paris Photo, with the annual Belmond Photo Award celebrating new perspectives on travel photography, and books, including a new project by London-based photographer Jack Davison.

Photography by Jack Davison (Image credit: Jack Davison x Belmont)

Davison has explored Maroma, a Belmond hotel on Mexico’s Riviera Maya, for his project, inspired by Mayan creation myths in his raw, fluid images. ‘For the As Seen By books published by RVB, it’s a free commission and what we call a carte blanche,’ says Champenois, on the importance of awarding photographers total freedom for their projects. ‘Of course they are briefed on the history of our brands, the soul of each place, the craft, the people, but we try to create the tension so that they can express their own perspective on the property and on the destination. I would say they are very free but they are aware of the legendary status of our properties and our philosophy to see the world through another lens.’

Photography by Jack Davison (Image credit: Jack Davison x Belmont)

Davison translates the striking visuals of the property, honed by interior designer Tara Bernard, into photographs that encompass the spirituality of Mexican craft. ‘Tara Bernard worked with the best craftsmen in the country and Jack Davison was particularly interested to work with these craftsmen on new pieces of craft and to photograph them in situ on the property,’ adds Champenois. ‘So his work is quite conceptual. I adore the work he’s done, its a body of masterpieces. It’s a real personal vision of craft in the country, in the destination – its woodwork, stonework, paperwork. It's a beautiful staging of Mexican craft on our property.’

(Image credit: Jack Davison x Belmont)

It is a slowness that Champenois also appreciated when announcing the winner of the Belmond Photo Award, French photographer Isabelle Caplain. ‘I think what was really interesting in [her] work is that she wrote in her essay that she wanted to return alone, to be close to a slow medium-format photography practice. There is this idea of slowness in her photography, which I love. How she invites people she meets during her road trip in Morocco; she allows time to make things happen.’

photoaward.belmond.com