Opening an art gallery in London, in 1938, was a natural move for Peggy Guggenheim (1898-1979). The American heiress, born in New York to a wealthy family (her father, Benjamin Guggenheim, died on the Titanic in 1912), had long been drawn to a cultural bohemianism, beginning to immerse herself in artistic circles upon her travels to Europe in 1921.

Salvador Dalí, Untitled, 1931 (Image credit: © 2026 Salvador Dali, Fundació Gala-Salvador Dalí, DACS. Peggy Guggenheim Collection, Venice (Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, New York))

In 1938, Guggenheim was 39 years old, with a burgeoning artistic taste her friends recognised and appreciated. Samuel Beckett advised her to dedicate her life to contemporary art, while Duchamp introduced her to artists including Vassily Kandinsky and Wolfgang Paalen. Other friends, such as Constantin Brancusi, Djuna Barnes, Hans Arp and Sophie Taeuber-Arp, were on hand with advice and support.

Henry Moore, Reclining Figure, 1938 (cast 1946) (Image credit: Photo: David Heald © 2025 The Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, New York. © 2026. Peggy Guggenheim Collection, Venice (Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, New York))

Her gallery, Guggenheim Jeune, at 30 Cork Street, London, was only open for 18 months, yet had a lasting impact, revitalising a stale British prewar art scene with its intriguing emphasis on avant-garde and contemporary art.

Rita Kernn-Larsen, Self-portrait (Know Thyself), 1937 (Image credit: © 2026 DACS. Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, New York. Purchased with funds contributed by Penny Borda, Lewis and Laura Kruger, and the Guggenheim Circle, 2013)

From January 1938 to June 1939, Guggenheim staged an impressive 21 exhibitions, including Kandinsky’s first UK exhibition and shows dedicated to collage, sculpture and women artists, rare events at the time. Guggenheim was later to become a key collector and influential patron, and the gallery offered a hint of what was to follow.

‘Guggenheim Jeune was Peggy Guggenheim’s first venture as a gallerist, laying strong foundations for what followed: her Art of This Century museum-gallery in New York, which opened in 1942, and, from 1951, her presentation of her collection at the Palazzo Venier dei Leoni in Venice,’ say curator at the Peggy Guggenheim Collection, Venice, Gražina Subelytė, and independent curator Simon Grant. ‘At Guggenheim Jeune is where Peggy Guggenheim defined herself through action: exhibiting, taking risks, and forming friendships with artists.’

Vasily Kandinsky, Dominant Curve, April 1936 (Image credit: Photo: Kristopher McKay © 2025 The Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, New York. Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, New York, Solomon R. Guggenheim Founding Collection)

The breadth of work Guggenheim showcased presented new ideas of what modern art could be. Her gallery, alongside Cork Street’s other art spaces including the Mayor Gallery and the London Gallery, was one of the key institutions bringing surrealist art to Britain. ‘In the early days of Guggenheim Jeune, Peggy Guggenheim took to heart the advice of her friend Samuel Beckett, who urged her to think of the art of the day as “a living thing”,’ Subelytė and Grant add. ‘This encouraged her to remain open-minded about what art could be, an attitude reflected in the extraordinary range of exhibitions presented at the gallery. Although she broadly conceived the programme around the relationship between abstraction and surrealism, it extended well beyond these two tendencies.’

Yves Tanguy, Earrings for Peggy Guggenheim, c. 1938. (Image credit: Photo: Kristopher McKay © 2025. The Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, New York. Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation, New York. Purchased with funds given by the Friends of the Peggy Guggenheim Collection)

It was an individualistic approach that took shape in the embrace of other media, far beyond painting, most particularly in sculpture and collage, the latter introducing visitors to works that incorporated materials such as sand, feathers, rope and bones.

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‘We would like visitors to discover a different side of Peggy Guggenheim, one that goes beyond the familiar narrative and reveals just how much she had already achieved at a remarkably early stage in her career than is generally acknowledged,’ say the curators. ‘She was an extraordinary risk-taker, prepared to challenge conventions and champion artists and ideas that were far ahead of their time, even when this brought criticism. We would also like visitors to appreciate how significant her support for women artists was at a time when such opportunities and recognition were far from commonplace. Guggenheim Jeune was much more than a gallery: it was a space for experimentation, discovery and the presentation of new ideas.’

‘Peggy Guggenheim in London: The Making of a Collector’ is sponsored by Bottega Veneta and on show at the RA from 21 November 2026 – 14 March 2027