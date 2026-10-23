Forty years ago, when I first walked down Bleecker Street into the East Village, I thought the old shopfront building where sculptor June Leaf and her husband, photographer Robert Frank, lived and worked to be in keeping with everything about being a certain kind of artist in New York in the 1980s. It wasn't a glass-walled palace or a post-pop classical abstraction, but a fragment of the old city, a vestigial note on a block that, yes, you saw in Jim Jarmusch's Stranger Than Paradise, but also that Melville or Poe might have passed, or even Edith Wharton if her horse-drawn carriage driver had gotten lost. After all, the Federal-style house was built in 1817 when Bleecker Street was still mostly field, though the address had developed a questionable reputation as early as the Civil War. By the 1960s, it was deemed a flophouse.

June Leaf, photographed by Richard Avedon in July 1975, at Mabou Mines, on Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia (Image credit: Photography: © The Richard Avedon Foundation)

Leaf and Frank first rented a room there (for $48) in the late 1970s, and eventually managed to buy it, initially with the help of a California couple who later pulled out of the deal, the area apparently being too rough. From then on, the old brick building – its moss green-painted shopfront sporting a fire escape and shaded by a lonely locust tree – was a bulwark against all the forces that were against cities and, in a way, against the artists who worked in them. Or so it seemed to me. And when, at some point in the late 1980s, I once saw Frank sitting outside the place, on a folding chair, I felt as if he were not just studying the street but standing guard.

Leaf’s one-room studio, a former shopfront housed in an early-1800s building west of the Bowery, was perched a few steps above Bleecker Street. Layers of sheer curtains hung above an elevated platform where she often staged work. Originally built as a private residence, over the years the building was occupied by a variety of tenants including furriers, a Chinese laundry, and a stationery store. (Image credit: Jason Schmidt )

Frank died in 2019, aged 94, and five years later, when I was invited to meet Leaf and see her studio, I was struck by the realisation that, from a chair on the kerb, her husband could see inside to where she was working, and that, if she wanted, she could see him, too. It dawned on me that the building wasn't a fortress at all. It was a machine, or an engine, a site where, for more than half a century, June Leaf worked on dreams.

Born in Chicago in 1929, Leaf briefly studied at the New Bauhaus (now the Institute of Design), founded by László Moholy-Nagy, followed by a stint in Paris on a Fulbright scholarship. In 1960, she moved to New York, where she taught painting at Parsons and began to experiment with pieces that were part painting, part drawing, part 3-D installation, part theatre – large works that early reviewers had trouble describing and that were not much like the work of artist Red Grooms, despite the frequent comparison: they were at once darker and more exuberant, more comfortable with discomfort. ‘She is trying to make myths from the commonplace,' wrote Lucy Lippard in a 1978 article in Art in America.

A studio wall formed a serendipitous collage of overlapping paintings on canvas and on paper. The works are book-ended by some of her studio equipment: brooms, a fire extinguisher, an oxy-acetylene gas tank for welding, and a paint-splattered bucket. In the foreground is a trunk filled with years of sketchbooks: drawings from a life spent in Chicago, Paris, New York, L.A., Mexico, Japan, and Canada. (Image credit: Jason Schmidt )

Walking through the Bleecker Street house when Leaf was still there, I spotted snapshots of her life with Frank – of the two of them holding hands in Cape Breton, for instance, and then of an older Frank, beaming in her studio. They were images of love and partnership. A book-stuffed sitting room was likewise touched with details of a shared life: a refrain from On the Road – ‘Whither goest thou, America, in thy shiny car in the night?' said Kerouac, who wrote the introduction to Frank's photobook The Americans – pinned below a collection of miniature Statues of Liberty. A paper collage noted Frank's birthday (November 9).

The former NYC residence of June Leaf and her husband Robert Frank on Bleecker Street. The artists lived and worked in the building for over half a century (Image credit: Jason Schmidt )

But you mostly felt Leaf, who seemed to see the world as a sketch you could redraw or resee; to her eye, every little piece of Bleecker Street was a possibility. ‘Nothing is safe in this house,' she once said. ‘Real beauty is any emphatic thing we do.' Da Vinci's The Last Supper appeared as a sculpture astride the fireplace and as a print elsewhere, and it reminded you of a thing she used to say: ‘There is no artist that is more perfect than da Vinci in terms of drawing and inventiveness.' Which, in turn, reminded you of Leaf 's unrelenting quest for invention.

Detail of June Leaf’s studio with Serpent (2022) in the foreground among hammered-tin figures and kinetic sculptures made with egg beaters. An antique Singer sewing machine, an object Leaf revered for its mechanical and practical aspects, appears often in her work. The treadle and wheel serve to activate the sculpture sitting on the surface above. (Image credit: Jason Schmidt )

'I could have been a dancer,' Leaf once declared. 'I think like a dancer, and I’m obsessed with little details.' Sculpture, paintings, and drawings always filled the studio, and the artist moved them freely around the space. Leaf characteristically used every possible surface to make and display work, from the ceiling to walls to the floor (Image credit: Jason Schmidt )

In 1975, while Frank was briefly teaching filmmaking in California, Leaf took a course in car mechanics, learning welding and metalwork as a way of bringing her characters to life, as little machines. Some were small, some were huge, or at least trying to be. What was meant to be a ten-foot-tall woman will be on show this autumn at the New Museum exhibition ‘The Bowery: Devil's Mile' in New York. Entitled The Head, it began as a gigantic woman, but the factory making it only got the head done, largely, Leaf told a historian, because of her. ‘It was supposed to be a man and a woman walking, but they got so tired of me at the factory because all I wanted to do was incorporate everything around me!' she said.

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‘It was supposed to be a man and a woman walking, but they got so tired of me at the factory because all I wanted to do was incorporate everything around me!'

The upstairs kitchen had a double height ceiling where Leaf installed The Fourteen Stations of the Heart, an acrylic on galvanized tin work she made in 1984 (Image credit: Jason Schmidt )

There was, famously, another house, in Mabou, on Cape Breton Island, where Leaf and Frank had moved in 1969. (That house, along with Leaf 's studio there, is being preserved.) Back then, at the time, Frank was done with New York. Leaf, however, was reluctant to leave, having only known cities. But she came to love Mabou, committed to it, falling in love with her community.

A work table in the artist’s studio covered with tools and materials that June Leaf had readily available as she worked. Sitting in and among those objects were small sculptures (Image credit: Jason Schmidt )

A close-up of the artist’s work station (Image credit: Jason Schmidt )

Even in her nineties, Leaf couldn't stay still for long. The studio was where her hands tried to keep up with her mind in forging dreamscapes: strips of tin were fashioned as limbs, and painted figures raced or ran or fell, and felt alive even when at rest. ‘The secret is not drawing but dance,' is written across one of her charcoal works. She drew her moving sculptures, painted her drawings' momentum and, just standing in her studio, you could see her characters moving toward meanings, inhabiting abstract truths. She once told an interviewer, ‘I make them move, breathe, you know, get up, talk back to me.'

When I dropped by, only a few months before cancer would take her away in July 2024, she was still strong and vital at 94, as sharp as a tack. We talked about writers and painters and the dance of the street, and we looked at drawings, as she demonstrated a wise and critical eye. ‘That's a very good drawing,' she said of some sketch, and I could understand the value of her praise. I watched her look long and hard, which was her secret weapon, along with seeing the playfulness in a serious world. The last pieces she worked on were naturally along the lines of what she'd been working on her whole life, and they were exhibited only a week or so before she died. A friend told me that at the very moment when the art handlers came to take these final pieces off to an exhibition, a few blocks away, she was at work in her studio.

The tin wall leading in and out of the studio served as one of many places where the artist installed works with magnets. Here, My Love of Engineering, a drawing with tin and wire elements, is next to a photograph Leaf took of Robert Frank in their kitchen in Cape Breton in the early 1970s (Image credit: Jason Schmidt )

Off to be displayed were two sculptures – of a mother and child, of a man with a spear gesturing heavenwards – as well as an older painting of a boat at sea. When I saw the sea painting, I recalled an antique painting of a shipwreck I'd seen in her home – an ocean liner's passengers evacuated in a large lifeboat, in tumultuous darkness. In Leaf 's painting, the boat feels small, the ocean vast. The ocean is not dark but complicated by synapses of bright colours; it is startlingly alive. The boat is a vessel or perhaps an opening. Maybe it is a man on the stern; maybe he is fishing for something, or maybe mourning a disconnection, his body curled in struggle. A woman lays across the bow and somehow takes centre stage, despite being pictured off to the side. She is forming a shape for rest, or for forging a dream.

The sitting room was a reflection of Leaf and Frank’s shared interests: books and albums - mostly Cape Breton fiddle music - filled every shelf in the room. Above the fireplace are two artworks by Leaf: Two Clients at the Marble Ranch Restaurant, a 1997 tin and acrylic painted relief, and a 1976 painting of a landscape as seen from the artist’s studio in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia (Image credit: Jason Schmidt )

‘The Bowery: Devil's Mile' will be on show until 31 January 2027 at New Museum, New York; ‘June Leaf: A Survey' will be on show from 6 February-20 March 2027 at Marc Selwyn Fine Art, Beverly Hills; juneleaf.com

A version of this article appears in the November 2026 Art Issue of Wallpaper*, available from 8 October in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

One of the artist’s well-worn chairs, splattered with paint accumulated from years of work (Image credit: Jason Schmidt )

The sitting room was a central gathering place. Some mementos exchanged between Leaf and Frank were tacked up on the board behind the sofa. Leaf often handmade cards and letters, which she gave Frank on his 9 November birthday (Image credit: Jason Schmidt )

A selection of June Leaf’s small-scale sculptures were held on metal shelves. Standing figures, masks, bubble blowers, and a spiral staircase were grouped with a series of handmade eyeglasses, which she described as being 'about the pleasures of focusing, and not being distracted' (Image credit: Jason Schmidt )

Leaf used every surface to make and display work, from the ceiling to walls to the floor (Image credit: Jason Schmidt )

A studio window with a figure by Leaf (Image credit: Jason Schmidt )

A figure made by Leaf at rest on an easel (Image credit: Jason Schmidt )

June Leaf worked fluidly between painting and sculpture. She kept two easels in her studio where she often positioned both types of work (Image credit: Jason Schmidt )