When the contemporary artist Jiang Qiong Er received an invitation last year to create an art installation next to the Giza pyramids, she immediately booked a flight to Cairo. It was her first time seeing these ancient monuments, built for the pharaohs' souls to return to their bodies after death. 'When men built the pyramids, it was their way of searching for eternal life. And standing in front of these symbols, I asked myself, what is eternity? I concluded there is no physical eternity. Even the emperor of a dynasty comes to an end. What's eternal is the love that unites us.'

It is Time to Plant Love is the name of her installation, part of the sixth edition of Forever is Now, an annual event (until 28 November 2026) where international artists present monumental works in dialogue with the Giza pyramids.

Jiang's double row of 12 mythical gold creatures gleams in the Egyptian desert, framing a view of the three pyramids looming magnificently just beyond. Standing four metres high on their bases, the hybrid characters are a mixture of traits inspired by mythologies and sacred creatures from four ancient civilisations: China, Egypt, Indus Valley and Maya. Each sculpture represents a human value, such as authenticity, bravery or wisdom.

(Image credit: Jiang Qiong Er)

Jiang conceived of her mythical creatures as guardians. 'In ancient civilisations, guardians were always present. I thought: today, humanity needs them.' She originally created the forms in 2023, smaller and in bronze or foam, for an exhibition inside and on the facade of the Musée Guimet in Paris. This was the beginning of what she calls her ‘Universal Art’ project. She explains, 'Most artists look for differences. I look for our similarities, because they are what brings us together. In all of my projects, I ask two questions: Are we together? How do we live together? Two basic questions, yet we must answer them. Otherwise, we – humanity – is going nowhere.'

The 12 guardians take on a whole new sense on the Giza Plateau, finding a counterpart in the hybrid form of the Great Sphinx, with its wise king's face and strong lion's body, carved from a single block of limestone and watching protectively over the pyramids.

(Image credit: Jiang Qiong Er)

Jiang's creatures are raised up on inverted pyramidal bases, mirrored to reflect the golden sand, while a low mirrored divider between them reflects the sculptures, the desert sky and the viewer. Visitors are invited to walk the sandy path towards the pyramids, then back again. 'Symbolically, you return to history, then come back to the future,' the artist says. 'I think a journey like this permits visitors not only to see, but to feel.'

Her mythical creatures are covered in gold, a material the ancient Egyptians considered divine. Originally, the Great Pyramid of Giza (the only one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World still standing) was also capped in gold, long since looted. But Egypt's goldsmithing heritage remains, and Jiang worked with two local ateliers to craft her sculptures. Over the year, she made six trips to Giza, tweaking the sizes, angles and proportions. 'An idea without the proper execution isn't worth much,' she says.

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Warm and effusive, Jiang Qiong Er was born in Shanghai 50 years ago. Her grandfather was one of the first Chinese artists to study overseas, introducing Western oil painting to China. Both of her parents are architects – her father, Xing Tonghe, designed the Shanghai Museum.

(Image credit: Jiang Qiong Er)

Qiong Er first picked up a paintbrush at age two. Four years later, she and her brother were selected to study art with masters of painting and calligraphy at the Shanghai Municipal Children's Palace. After receiving a university degree in art and design in China, she studied in Paris at the Ecole Nationale Supérieure des Arts Décoratifs. In 2010, she collaborated with Hermès to create the home decor and lifestyle brand Shang Xia, combining contemporary aesthetics with traditional Chinese craftsmanship. Today, she splits her time between France and China, with studios in each country.

In addition to the guardians, her Egyptian project includes a new hieroglyph for 'love', which she created by combining symbols from ancient hieroglyphics and Chinese oracle bone inscriptions, along with early writing systems. The result is three horizontal curved lines resembling human figures or pyramids. She had the symbol etched into the surface of smooth wood stones she calls 'grains' – 12,135 of them, equal to the combined length of the Nile and Yellow rivers. As a work of performance art, Jiang ‘planted’ the grains in the sand between her guardians and the pyramids. These Seeds of Love are now for sale, with the proceeds going to Art d'Égypte, the organisation behind Forever is Now.

(Image credit: Jiang Qiong Er)

Metaphorically planting love might seem like a small gesture, but Jiang believes in the power of art to keep us engaged and mindful. 'When every civilisation is at its peak, it's because it has found harmony, a way for people to live together,' she says. 'But at a certain point, it breaks – because people change, leaders change. Then at some point, we find it, then it falls again. This is the cycle of history. Today, humanity needs to rediscover this harmony.'

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