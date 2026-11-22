For decades, street photography has reflected the societal zeitgeist, capturing the evolution of urban environments in real time. Street Photography Africa, a new visual survey by curators Nadine Barth and Azu Nwagbogu, published by Thames & Hudson, redefines the concept of the street. It’s no longer just a backdrop for the accidental passerby. Instead, it becomes a collaborative space for social transformation, a stylised stage and a living photographic archive. It invites readers to travel virtually across the continent to see the vibrancy captured on Africa’s streets, not as outsiders, but as fellow travellers.

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In the introductory essay, Barth traces a significant philosophical divide in how different global regions have historically engaged with the camera. European photographers such as Henri Cartier-Bresson sought poetry and perfection in everyday life, while American practitioners like Garry Winogrand captured the chaotic, kaleidoscopic pulse of busy streets, especially in New York. By contrast, a different movement emerged in Africa. Rather than viewing public spaces as formal backdrops or ironic settings, photographers have traditionally centred their work on exploring political, social, and personal narratives. 'In African contexts, photography served a deeply important purpose: the affirmation of identity, the representation of community, and the creation of images that reflect how people want to see themselves and be seen by others,' Barth says.

Unavailable Photographer, Before the World Changes Us, Lagos, Nigeria, 2025 (Image credit: Street Photography Africa, published by Thames & Hudson)

This divergence stems from a rich legacy of reclaiming storytelling. It spans prop-filled, self-staged experimentation in Seydou Keita's and Malick Sidibe’s studios, the latter 'who understood the camera as a tool for self-expression and social documentation', Barth adds, to the vital documentary-style work of Santu Mofokeng and David Goldblatt under South African apartheid. Today, this manifests as self-affirmation, with the street becoming a performance space.

Covering fashion, portraiture, architecture, and dance, the book provides insights into the themes, locations, and communities shaping Africa’s contemporary photography scene, from spontaneous street moments and encounters with pedestrians to quieter periods.

Tsion Haileselassie’s photographs encompass the latter, with her series Everyday Addis, looking at human routines and the subtleties of architecture. Guy Tillim’s work reflects on the impacts of decolonisation and capitalism in large cities, while Daniel Obasi brings urban landscapes to the forefront with striking imagery. Elsewhere, Sarah Waiswa searches for patterns, textures, and compositions, while Brian Otieno introduces us to Dandies, presenting the joy of a flamboyant town jaunt in his Kibera Stories.

Jude Lartey, Daniel, Accra, Ghana, 2024 (Image credit: Street Photography Africa, published by Thames & Hudson)

A younger generation is celebrated throughout, from Stephen Tayo’s images which function as social studies, to the Okada Boys, Youcef Krache's focus on groups of youths moving through public spaces in Algeria. The streets become spaces of unrestrained energy, displayed in Siaka S. Traoré’s documentation of hip-hop dancers in Voyages, Images and Bodies. Emotion, movement, and the body become sites for visualising urban culture.

Kothegrapher, We Dey Road Dey Come, Wuse Abuja, Nigeria, 2024 (Image credit: Street Photography Africa, published by Thames & Hudson)

Fashion, too, is key. Delali Ayivi's works express identity without tying it to specific locations, blending fashion, colour, and movement. Meanwhile, Kyle Weeks’s photoshoots feature subjects posing like models, capturing a proud, authentic approach to style.

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Moving from the metropolis to rural landscapes, beach towns, markets, and festivals, Shawn Hounkpatin takes us through light-flooded suburbs and enjoys working in the coastal district of Fidjrosse Beach in Cotonou, Benin, while Adeolu Osibodu explores serene ocean scenes, creating dreamlike imagery of men on the beach engaged in activities like horseback riding.

Youcef Krache/Collective 220, from the series El Houma, Hussein Dey, Algiers, Algeria, 2015–20 (Image credit: Street Photography Africa, published by Thames & Hudson)

'What makes the book so compelling to me is precisely this diversity of approaches. There is no single African perspective, just as there is no single European or American one. The book brings together different visual languages and ways of engaging with the street, challenging our expectations of what street photography can be,' Barth says.

Street Photography Africa isn’t a static documentation. It presents a world where clicking the shutter proves existence, allowing people to assert themselves and be seen on their own terms, while also revealing how photographers see the world around them. It offers an important look at how Africa’s public spaces are being styled, claimed and memorialised.