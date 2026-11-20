Mets Residence, set in its popular, eponymous neighbourhood in central Athens, combines 21st-century aesthetics with a clear grounding within its setting. The project, comprising three homes – one of which is the owner’s expansive penthouse – was designed by Athenian studio Block722.

The practice founders, Sotiris Tsergas and Katja Margaritoglou, have a penthouse themselves, which they recently designed in the northern suburbs of the Greek capital. They drew on this experience, as well as the historic setting in Mets, to compose this new scheme – a holiday retreat and two rental apartments for a client who lives abroad and visits Athens for work and leisure.

(Image credit: Ana Santl)

(Image credit: Ana Santl)

Explore Mets Residence by Block722 in Athens

Mets is known for its mix of early 20th-century and modernist buildings, set within an urban fabric that combines historic architecture, green spaces and a breezy, hilly terrain. It is coveted for its warm, family-friendly, village-like atmosphere as well as for its proximity to all the cultural buzz and retail Athens has to offer. The studio drew on all this to create a residential structure that echoes its broader landscape through both architecture and nature.

(Image credit: Ana Santl)

(Image credit: Ana Santl)

'Mets is one of the most characterful neighbourhoods in the heart of Athens, and our design grew from two things: light and greenery within a dense urban fabric,' says Tsergas. 'The main façade faces north, so we kept it clean and open. Large, uninterrupted openings run across the centre of the building, bringing in generous, soft northern light. We placed the balconies only on the two sides, shaped as intimate outdoor living rooms, small and cosy places to sit.

'Inside, we reorganised the plan so southern light enters from the back and washes over the main living space, warming the home throughout the day.'

(Image credit: Ana Santl)

(Image credit: Ana Santl)

The architecture duo are known for its designs that blend Nordic influences of warm minimalism and the Mediterranean setting with its relationship with nature and an indoor/outdoor lifestyle. Past works include a Cretan retreat and a hotel on the island of Folegandros, Gundari.

This approach was also adopted here, with Mets Residence defined by plenty of outdoor space in the form of balconies and terraces (including the striking penthouse terrace, which features greenery, a barbecue area and a swimming pool). Clean lines, a nod to midcentury style and a ground level featuring pilotis complete the volume's composition.

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(Image credit: Ana Santl)

'Greenery was essential. Each balcony is planted, so even close to the neighbours, you're surrounded by green that calms you and gives you a sense of privacy. At ground level, a garden grows against the old stone and brick wall,' Tsergas continues.

'The roof is all about the Acropolis. We worked across several levels to fit a lounge, a dining area, a pool and a barbecue into a compact space, all framed by the view. The palette is quiet and tactile: warm oak, natural stone, soft plaster and linen. The result is a calm, sunlit retreat, deeply rooted in its city.'

(Image credit: Ana Santl)

(Image credit: Ana Santl)

Inside, the material composition of tactile textures, such as wood and stone, form an environment suitable for relaxing. The Mets Residence homes are conceived as a cocoon, fit for entertaining and socialising, as much as for seclusion and calm – an urban escape from the capital's bustle, which is just a stone's throw away.

Meanwhile, views of the cityscape and the Acropolis, along with large openings that bring the region's warm sunlight in, afford these homes a strong sense of place.

(Image credit: Ana Santl)

(Image credit: Ana Santl)

block722.com