Tour Gundari, the unspoilt retreat to know, on breathtaking Greek island Folegandros
Gundari, set high on rugged cliffs overlooking the Aegean Sea, boasts Cycladic-style suites and villas designed by Athens studio Block722
Although only a 50-minute ferry ride from Santorini, the Greek island of Folegandros couldn’t be more different from its Cycladic counterpart. At just 12 square miles, it has just two towns, no arranged sun loungers on the beaches, and agricultural terraces for farming. Having flown relatively under the radar of all but the most discerning visitors, now it’s having its moment in the spotlight thanks to this summer’s game-changing new luxury hotel opening, Gundari.
Gundari, Folegandros
A couple of miles from Chora, on an 80-acre, southeast-coast, cliff-edge plot, Gundari is the vision of Australian advertising director-turned-hotelier Ricardo Larriera and Athens-based architecture and interior design studio Block722. The latter has form for creating serene, sanctuary-like spaces in harmony with the landscape (it is behind the Olea All Suite Hotel on Zakynthos and Casa Cook on Samos). Here, that translates to 25 suites (plus two villas), each with an infinity pool; seven of the accommodations are subterranean, and all built from stone excavated onsite and sand-coloured cement. Inside, the aesthetic centres around calming neutral hues and natural materials: marble floors, custom-made wooden furniture, linens and paper lampshades.
Sustainability was a consideration from the get-go, with eco-minded measures put in place, including solar panels, energy-efficient heat pumps, a water irrigation system and low-level exterior lighting at night. Plus, before construction began, over 600 seedlings (such as caper bushes, rock samphire, buckthorn and wild thyme) were collected and taken away to nurseries, which have now been replanted.
Upon arrival, guests enter the main, low-level building into the living room-like reception. There’s a check-in desk hewn from marble on one side and vintage tan leather armchairs, a glass coffee table and a wooden display unit to store vinyl on the other (top-end suites have Pioneer turntables). Other highlights include the main Orizon restaurant and bar, with a shady terrace facing the ocean and a 25m pool, and a festoon-light strung courtyard for sheltered suppers when the Meltemi winds blow.
A real boon is the collaborators bringing Athens’ buzz to the food and drink: Lefteris Lazarou, chef-owner of Michelin-star Varoulko restaurant, has dreamt up the seafood-centric menus, and Line Bar’s mixologists created the cocktail list. Equally important to the concept is the small spa, where Greek Olive Era oils are used for massages, and the offered experiences – cooking classes, a guided tour of Chora, and wine tasting – that celebrate the island’s traditions and culture.
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
-
‘Craft is a cornerstone of Italian culture’: Luca Faloni on creating the perfect linen shirt
Italian designer Luca Faloni speaks to Wallpaper* about the craft behind his latest linen collection, which spans shirts, tailoring and baseball caps, with each one designed to get better with age
By Jack Moss Published
-
Radio alarm clocks round-up: wake up to these clever bedside companions
Our selection of the best new radio alarm clocks, from smart speakers to compact DAB boxes and more
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Driven: the electrically enhanced Porsche 911 raises the bar for the sports car stalwart
The new Porsche 911 Carrera GTS marks the debut of Porsche’s T-Hybrid system, boosting performance and efficiency. We get behind the wheel
By Rory FH Smith Published
-
This Kea island resort offers seclusion and sea views, just a short journey from Athens
The new One&Only Kea Island is an all-villa resort that delivers uninterrupted Aegean luxury in Greece’s Cyclades archipelago
By Imogen Green Published
-
Discover Grace Hotel Auberge's infinity suites in Santorini and their blue-and-white allure
Grace Hotel Auberge, Santorini is a Greek island gem lapping up its mesmerising ocean vistas from its coastal cliffside plot; and its new infinity suites form the perfect setting to do so
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Experience geological poetry at Domes Novos Santorini hotel
Domes Novos Santorini hotel is a sculptural Greek island retreat that’s off the beaten track and in touch with its location’s heritage
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Corfu hotel Domes Miramare redefines beachfront bliss
Make like Jackie O at Corfu hotel Domes Miramare, a property with contemporary luxury and echoes of 1960s glamour in spades
By Bridget Downing Published
-
One&Only Aesthesis blends modernist Athens refinement and Greek island vibes
One&Only Aesthesis in the seaside neighbourhood of Glyfada brings the glamour of Athenian modernism to the 21st century with a sprinkle of seductive, island vibes
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Spa experiences in superlative surroundings, to revitalise mind and body
These spa experiences offer the ultimate in wellness and relaxation in serene settings around the world
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Manna Hotel invites you to hunker down for a soothing stay in Arcadia, Greece
Manna Hotel is a former sanatorium-turned-luxurious retreat in the ancient fir forest of Mount Mainalo
By Kate Lough Published
-
Athens restaurant Gallina serves contemporary design and culinary fusion
Gallina is a new Athens restaurant by Objects of Common Interest, mixing contemporary design and fusion cuisine at the Greek capital
By Ellie Stathaki Published