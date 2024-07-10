Tour Gundari, the unspoilt retreat to know, on breathtaking Greek island Folegandros

Although only a 50-minute ferry ride from Santorini, the Greek island of Folegandros couldn’t be more different from its Cycladic counterpart. At just 12 square miles, it has just two towns, no arranged sun loungers on the beaches, and agricultural terraces for farming. Having flown relatively under the radar of all but the most discerning visitors, now it’s having its moment in the spotlight thanks to this summer’s game-changing new luxury hotel opening, Gundari.

Gundari, Folegandros

Folegandros (Image credit: Courtesy of Gundari)

A couple of miles from Chora, on an 80-acre, southeast-coast, cliff-edge plot, Gundari is the vision of Australian advertising director-turned-hotelier Ricardo Larriera and Athens-based architecture and interior design studio Block722. The latter has form for creating serene, sanctuary-like spaces in harmony with the landscape (it is behind the Olea All Suite Hotel on Zakynthos and Casa Cook on Samos). Here, that translates to 25 suites (plus two villas), each with an infinity pool; seven of the accommodations are subterranean, and all built from stone excavated onsite and sand-coloured cement. Inside, the aesthetic centres around calming neutral hues and natural materials: marble floors, custom-made wooden furniture, linens and paper lampshades.

Deluxe Cave Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Gundari)

Deluxe Cave Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Gundari)

Deluxe Cave Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Gundari)

Deluxe Cave Suite (Image credit: Courtesy of Gundari)

Sustainability was a consideration from the get-go, with eco-minded measures put in place, including solar panels, energy-efficient heat pumps, a water irrigation system and low-level exterior lighting at night. Plus, before construction began, over 600 seedlings (such as caper bushes, rock samphire, buckthorn and wild thyme) were collected and taken away to nurseries, which have now been replanted.

The pool (Image credit: Courtesy of Gundari)

The spa (Image credit: Courtesy of Gundari)

Upon arrival, guests enter the main, low-level building into the living room-like reception. There’s a check-in desk hewn from marble on one side and vintage tan leather armchairs, a glass coffee table and a wooden display unit to store vinyl on the other (top-end suites have Pioneer turntables). Other highlights include the main Orizon restaurant and bar, with a shady terrace facing the ocean and a 25m pool, and a festoon-light strung courtyard for sheltered suppers when the Meltemi winds blow.

Reception area (Image credit: Courtesy of Gundari)

Reception area (Image credit: Courtesy of Gundari)

A real boon is the collaborators bringing Athens’ buzz to the food and drink: Lefteris Lazarou, chef-owner of Michelin-star Varoulko restaurant, has dreamt up the seafood-centric menus, and Line Bar’s mixologists created the cocktail list. Equally important to the concept is the small spa, where Greek Olive Era oils are used for massages, and the offered experiences – cooking classes, a guided tour of Chora, and wine tasting – that celebrate the island’s traditions and culture.

The restaurant (Image credit: Courtesy of Gundari)

The restaurant (Image credit: Courtesy of Gundari)

The restaurant (Image credit: Courtesy of Gundari)

gundari.com