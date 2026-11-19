Wood-clad chalets and snow-capped mountains are the cliché of a skier’s paradise. In Megève, France, is Le Sarto, a private art deco chalet that offers a new take on tradition.

Designed by Henry Jacques Le Même between 1941 and 1943, the historic 650 sq m building was one of his most successful examples of ‘chalet du skieur’, a concept developed by the architect to reflect the evolving winter sports lifestyle of high society. Now the building has undergone a renovation by Iconic House, with interiors spearheaded by interior architecture studio Claves.

Inside Le Sarto, a renovated chalet in Megève

(Image credit: Mr Tripper)

The studio, which was founded in 2022 by Laure Gravier and Soizic Fougeront, was built on the duo’s collective experience at Pierre Yovanovitch’s studio. Claves approaches each project with a narrative approach, and Le Sarto is no different.

(Image credit: Mr Tripper)

The duo looked to French decorative arts tradition to inform the design. The chalet’s new look pays homage to its period charm, with original features restored, including the exterior façades with original colour schemes and historic railings, the carved woodwork, and original fittings. Windows offer details of traditional mountain motifs that capture the light. Throughout the interior is a palette of red, green, and wood-clad walls, which creates an appropriately cosy atmosphere.

(Image credit: Mr Tripper)

Swirling wallpaper matches the spiral staircase with its wavy wrought iron. The rest of the interiors are organised around this, including a grand reception floor, a fireplace, numerous bedrooms, and a ski room. Now the property also offers a gym and both indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

(Image credit: Mr Tripper)

A chair and floor lamp of the same spiralling pattern echo dreamlike movement into the residence. Creating a feeling which feels fantastical yet contemporary. Deep red tiling adorns the bedroom area. Here, the bed is set back in an alcove within the wood-clad walls, bringing together midcentury modernism with a Renaissance flair.

The room is adorned with period furniture and vintage finds. A series of contemporary artworks garnishes the space, injecting a sense of modernity. The result is a warm space that feels familiar, yet entirely new.

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(Image credit: Mr Tripper)

(Image credit: Mr Tripper)

(Image credit: Mr Tripper)

(Image credit: Mr Tripper)

(Image credit: @ Mr. Tripper)

(Image credit: @ Mr. Tripper)

(Image credit: @ Mr. Tripper)

(Image credit: @ Mr. Tripper)