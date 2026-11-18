Discover the ‘Klismos’ chair and dive into a Greek-evocative design odyssey
We put contemporary reinterpretations of ancient classical designs on a pedestal for a Wallpaper* interiors shoot, an odyssey of Greek-evocative glory led by TH Robsjohn-Gibbings' ‘Klismos’ chair
TH Robsjohn-Gibbings (1903-1976) was a British-born, American-based designer who later in life moved to Athens. He is best known for creating the ‘Klismos’ collection in 1961, inspired by drawings of stools found on a lekythos vessel (from the middle of the 5th Century BC) and a red-figured Kylix (circa: 465-460 BC), discovered in Spina.
Through his furniture work, he ‘distilled ancient Greek principles into modern forms’ in Greek walnut and bull-leather thong. Sixty or so years on, Saridis of Athens still produces his original designs.
In the 1990s, Michael Gabellini conceived the Jil Sander stores and showrooms on Avenue Montaigne in Paris, evoking an 1890 French Beaux-Arts home, and the designer’s own headquarters and showroom in Hamburg as a mid-19th-century villa on the shores of Lake Alster. Both interiors were skilfully reduced down to the minimum, and both featured the ‘Klismos’ stools and benches in walnut. This was the most considered and perfect bridge between classicism and modernity, and the starting point for this Greek-themed photoshoot, featured in the December 2026 issue of Wallpaper*.
I found some nods to the same idea of classicism in chairs from Antonio Citterio, the 1993 ‘Modus’ collection for Maxalto (later updated in 2023 as ‘Cleide’), as well as in Tobia Scarpa’s recent ‘Ule’ chair from Bottega Ghianda, and in ‘Irene’, from Promemoria.
Rena Dumas, the Greek-born Paris-based architect and founder of RDAI, named her 1985/1987 travelling furniture collection for Hermès ‘Pippa’, after her friend and the folding furniture’s co-creator Peter Coles. The collection included a desk, a high console and a folding armchair.
According to the Cooper Hewitt Museum, Dumas believed the essence of Greek architecture was functionality, which is reflected in the simple nature of her interiors and furniture.
Every trip I make to Athens includes a visit to one of its many fine museums, so the art selected needed to be evocative of a classical source. Sergio Roger’s plant-dyed antique linen head is aptly called Dionysus; it sits on a white suede ‘Athene’ plinth, made by Giobagnara; Francis Upritchard’s balata rubber work is titled Sensitive Centaur; and, Jaime Hayon, speaking of his symbolic ‘Etruscado’ vessel, says, ‘its form evokes ancient histories and civilizations, carrying a sense of time, memory, and permanence’.
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Two pieces from Michele de Lucchi are likewise reduced in form, being based on classical silhouettes, and Emily Young’s majestic Shelley Head in Jaisalmer sandstone, standing tall on its plinth, shares the same strong nose shown in the ‘Profilo’ rug by Fornasetti for CC Tapis. The charming 18th-century Testa di Putto from Brun Fine Art stands atop the ‘Aphaia’ marble column by Claesson Koivisto Rune for Kreoo, taking its name and shape from the Greek Doric temple of Aphaia in Aegina, Greece.
The set, emulating a museum, is created with panels upholstered in ‘Charles’, a fine cotton and linen moiré by Rubelli, and is a textile tribute to Carlo Scarpa’s exquisite 1953 intervention in Palazzo Abatellis in Palermo, when the architect created a series of panels in tobacco, green and blue polished Venetian plaster to create a scenography for the artworks, an exceptional example of a modern intervention inside a late 15th-century building.
This interiors shoot features in the December 2026 Entertaining Issue of Wallpaper*, available from 5 November, in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Also known as Picky Nicky, Nick Vinson has contributed to Wallpaper* Magazine for the past 21 years. He runs Vinson&Co, a London-based bureau specialising in creative direction and interiors for the luxury goods industry. As both an expert and fan of Made in Italy, he divides his time between London and Florence and has decades of experience in the industry as a critic, curator and editor.