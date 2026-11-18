TH Robsjohn-Gibbings (1903-1976) was a British-born, American-based designer who later in life moved to Athens. He is best known for creating the ‘Klismos’ collection in 1961, inspired by drawings of stools found on a lekythos vessel (from the middle of the 5th Century BC) and a red-figured Kylix (circa: 465-460 BC), discovered in Spina.

Through his furniture work, he ‘distilled ancient Greek principles into modern forms’ in Greek walnut and bull-leather thong. Sixty or so years on, Saridis of Athens still produces his original designs.

‘Model no.3’ Klismos chair, by TH Robsjohn-Gibbings, for Saridis of Athens. Dionysus (2024), by Sergio Roger. ‘Athene’ plinth in white suede, by Giobagnara. Panels covered in ‘Charles’ fabric in Tabacco, by Rubelli (Image credit: Photography Alecio Ferrari. Creative Direction Nick Vinson)

In the 1990s, Michael Gabellini conceived the Jil Sander stores and showrooms on Avenue Montaigne in Paris, evoking an 1890 French Beaux-Arts home, and the designer’s own headquarters and showroom in Hamburg as a mid-19th-century villa on the shores of Lake Alster. Both interiors were skilfully reduced down to the minimum, and both featured the ‘Klismos’ stools and benches in walnut. This was the most considered and perfect bridge between classicism and modernity, and the starting point for this Greek-themed photoshoot, featured in the December 2026 issue of Wallpaper*.

‘Coppe della Filosofia Mistica’ (maquette) (2008-2009), by Michele De Lucchi and Philippe Nigro, for Sèvres. ‘Athene’ plinth in white suede, by Giobagnara. ‘Cleide’ chair in brushed light oak and bull leather (1993/2023), by Antonio Citterio, for Maxalto. Panels covered in ‘Charles’ fabric in Ortensia and Tabacco, by Rubelli (Image credit: Photography Alecio Ferrari. Creative Direction Nick Vinson)

I found some nods to the same idea of classicism in chairs from Antonio Citterio, the 1993 ‘Modus’ collection for Maxalto (later updated in 2023 as ‘Cleide’), as well as in Tobia Scarpa’s recent ‘Ule’ chair from Bottega Ghianda, and in ‘Irene’, from Promemoria.

‘Pippa’ writing desk and stool, by Peter Coles and Rena Dumas; ‘Ulysses’ calfskin notebooks in blue and gold, all by Hermès. Untitled (1961/2026), by Archivio Corrado Cagli and Marmonil, from Brun Fine Art. Panels covered in ‘Charles’ fabric in Tabacco and Lichene, by Rubelli (Image credit: Photography Alecio Ferrari. Creative Direction Nick Vinson)

Rena Dumas, the Greek-born Paris-based architect and founder of RDAI, named her 1985/1987 travelling furniture collection for Hermès ‘Pippa’, after her friend and the folding furniture’s co-creator Peter Coles. The collection included a desk, a high console and a folding armchair.

According to the Cooper Hewitt Museum, Dumas believed the essence of Greek architecture was functionality, which is reflected in the simple nature of her interiors and furniture.

‘Ule’ chairs in mahogany, by Tobia Scarpa, for Bottega Ghianda. Sensitive Centaur (2025), by Francis Upritchard (Kate MacGarry). ‘Assoluto’ plinth in white suede, by Francesco Balzano, for Giobagnara. Panels covered in ‘Charles’ fabric in Tabacco and Lichene, by Rubelli (Image credit: Photography Alecio Ferrari. Creative Direction Nick Vinson)

Every trip I make to Athens includes a visit to one of its many fine museums, so the art selected needed to be evocative of a classical source. Sergio Roger’s plant-dyed antique linen head is aptly called Dionysus; it sits on a white suede ‘Athene’ plinth, made by Giobagnara; Francis Upritchard’s balata rubber work is titled Sensitive Centaur; and, Jaime Hayon, speaking of his symbolic ‘Etruscado’ vessel, says, ‘its form evokes ancient histories and civilizations, carrying a sense of time, memory, and permanence’.

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Shelley Jaisalmer Head (2026), by Emily Young. Panel covered in ‘Charles’ fabric in Ortensia, by Rubelli (Image credit: Photography Alecio Ferrari. Creative Direction Nick Vinson)

Two pieces from Michele de Lucchi are likewise reduced in form, being based on classical silhouettes, and Emily Young’s majestic Shelley Head in Jaisalmer sandstone, standing tall on its plinth, shares the same strong nose shown in the ‘Profilo’ rug by Fornasetti for CC Tapis. The charming 18th-century Testa di Putto from Brun Fine Art stands atop the ‘Aphaia’ marble column by Claesson Koivisto Rune for Kreoo, taking its name and shape from the Greek Doric temple of Aphaia in Aegina, Greece.

‘Profilo’ Rug, from €3,711, By Archivio Fornasetti, For cc-Tapis. ‘Assoluto’ Plinth In White Suede, price on Request, by Francesco Balzano, for Giobagnara. ‘Basequadra’ Vase (1997), €628, by Michele De Lucchi, Mario Rossi Scola and Alberto Nason, from Produzione Privata. ‘Irene’ Chair, price on request, by Romeo Sozzi, for Promemoria. Panels Covered in ‘Charles’ fabric in Lichene, by Rubelli (Image credit: Photography Alecio Ferrari. Creative Direction Nick Vinson)

The set, emulating a museum, is created with panels upholstered in ‘Charles’, a fine cotton and linen moiré by Rubelli, and is a textile tribute to Carlo Scarpa’s exquisite 1953 intervention in Palazzo Abatellis in Palermo, when the architect created a series of panels in tobacco, green and blue polished Venetian plaster to create a scenography for the artworks, an exceptional example of a modern intervention inside a late 15th-century building.

Opposite, ‘Model no.3’ Klismos chair, by TH Robsjohn-Gibbings, for Saridis of Athens. ‘Etruscado’ vase, by Jaime Hayon, for Marsotto Edizioni. ‘Assoluto’ plinth in white suede, by Francesco Balzano, for Giobagnara. Panels covered in ‘Charles’ fabric in Tabacco, by Rubelli (Image credit: Photography Alecio Ferrari. Creative Direction Nick Vinson)