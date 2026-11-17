Louis Kahn designed all sorts of things but only built one theatre, in a spot that’s likely difficult to guess: Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The Arts United Center, which opened in 1973, reopened last autumn after its first major renovation by MKM Architecture + Design, which invisibly refreshed the original and deftly accomplished the daunting task of complementing Kahn.

The Center is the one piece realised of a much larger Kahn scheme of theatres, museums and more for Fort Wayne – wonderful to imagine but intensely impractical for a city whose population was then under 200,000. Still, it’s a point of pride for the community and earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places in 2024.

The building, shortly after opening. (Image credit: Courtesy The Architectural Archives, University of Pennsylvania, photo by Craig Kuhner)

Zach Benedict, principal at MKM who oversaw their work on the project, notes that a very long gestation period – largely over constant budgetary squabbling – rendered the building all the more unique.

‘Fort Wayne hired him in 1959, right after he had finished the Salk Institute, and then during his time working with Fort Wayne, he built every other masterpiece. They hired him before he was famous, and by the time he finished the project he was the most important architect on the planet,’ Benedict explains.

The building is a masterful interplay of light and shadow (Image credit: Courtesy The Architectural Archives, University of Pennsylvania, photo by Craig Kuhner)

One can see elements of Kahn’s thinking resembling a disparate assortment of work from the era: the brick arches and concrete lintels of the facade and lobby resemble IIM Ahmedabad, while its fascinating tessellated theatre looks like the Salk Institute. The former was the result of, Benedict observed, a ‘rather combative’ but highly productive collaboration with theatre design legend George Izenour, whose clients included the Met Opera and Juilliard.

Kahn was hired in 1959 by the city of Fort Wayne, Indiana to design a series of buildings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Benedict spent quite a lot of time rifling through the archives and came to a greater appreciation of just what was achieved in Fort Wayne. ‘Being the last building completed before [Kahn] died, in some ways I think it is probably some of the cleaner and more successful executions of a lot of the same sort of details you see at Dhaka [at Jatiya Sangsad Bhaba] and other places.'

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(Image credit: Courtesy MKM Architecture + Design)

The main facade is a sort of Corinthian helmet which one enters through the mouth. Inside there’s a fascinating interplay of additional brick arches and lintels, with hypnotic variation in concrete block, site-cast concrete and brick walls with oak detailing. Pre-stressed concrete T-beams measuring 118-feet-long top the full span.

The most primal material contrast is the centre volume of concrete, designed to provide acoustic isolation from freight rail tracks just to the north. Kahn, at the time, turned to typically mystical metaphorisation: ‘The auditorium wants to be a violin. Its envelope is a violin case.’

(Image credit: Courtesy MKM Architecture + Design)

Meredith Bzdak, partner at Mills + Schnoering Architects, wrote the building's landmark registration form. She praised the skillful ‘mix of very common materials, the concrete mixed with the oak and the brick, letting the concrete sing and be a beautiful material.’

Circulation is also a prime attraction. ‘Kahn wanted the visitor to weave in and out, to go in and make a turn and then kind of come back and make another turn,’ Bzdak says. ‘There was this procession kind of idea, the unfolding of the architecture in some kind of symmetrical fashion. The design relies heavily on geometry and symmetry.’

The building had never been substantially updated, a good thing in that there was little mutilation to unwind, but still a source of trepidation for Benedict. The structure is internally pristine, he says, meaning ‘there’s nowhere to hide.’

(Image credit: Courtesy MKM Architecture + Design)

There were some glaring practical shortcomings, namely there was literally no interaction between the front and back of the house. The architect explains, ‘Performers had to go out through the loading dock to get to the lobby.’ Accessibility was a mess; very partial for spectators, more difficult for performers. Behind the scenes there was a stage left but no stage right, and the only mechanised access between the stage and support space beneath was the full orchestra pit – otherwise performers had to climb ladders.

The design team added two elements. One is a slim atrium and hallway surrounding a new mural-wrapped elevator to finally provide an internal link between performers and spectators and improve accessibility to rehearsal spaces. It also provides a day-to-day entrance fronting the city’s Freimann Square. The other addition is far more practical and much less visible – larger shop and mechanical spaces and an enhanced loading dock.

(Image credit: Courtesy MKM Architecture + Design)

Benedict approached the new entrance with admirable self-doubt. ‘I'd be lying if I didn't say the most stressful part was just what the aesthetic of the expansion wanted to be from the exterior. It's one of those things where I'll probably never feel fully confident,’ he says.

The new lobby is centered on existing windows in the original facade, which form one of its walls. The mullion patterning is inspired by Kahn’s Yale Center for British Art in New Haven, Connecticut. The vital balancing task was ‘to have as minimal an impact on the existing structure as possible’ while making clear that the addition was a new feature. It was very deliberately articulated to appear as ‘a portal’ and not ‘a punched opening.’

(Image credit: Courtesy MKM Architecture + Design)

Lobby spaces were virtually unchanged – a few more restrooms are one near-invisible addition. A strange carpet was replaced, Benedict says, with a ‘cool grey carpet that makes the difference between the concrete and the masonry really stand out.’

The auditorium also received accessibility upgrades. ‘They had patrons falling because nothing about the steps is consistent because of the tessellation; they don’t have a consistent depth or height,’ Benedict says. New wood chairs incorporate integral handrails at the end of each row and ADA accessible was added to the front section.

(Image credit: Courtesy MKM Architecture + Design)

There were hidden technological upgrades too. Theatre equipment was generally over 50 years old; fixtures were using lightbulbs that are no longer in production. That’s all been updated, including a computerised rigging system and a moveable bandshell based on a Kahn design that was never realised. They also built a mezzanine level beneath the stage and easier access to the trap room.

Bzdak praises the ‘very sensitive, thoughtful’ result. ‘It was a really tough task. That building is very unforgiving.’ Inside, she observes, ‘There is nothing about Kahn's quality of space or light that was impacted in any way. Everything's been cleaned and refreshed. The arches kind of sing now.’