Built in 1826 by Austrian architect Josef Kornhaüsel, this Viennese synagogue, formally titled Vienna City Temple (Wiener Stadttempel), welcomes around 12,000 visitors a year, hosts Bar and Bat Mitzvahs, plus regular services – it is a high-functioning community space. 'To work on such a remarkable gem of sacred architecture is a privilege,' says Eric-Emanuel Tschaikner, co-founder of KENH Architekten.

'When we saw it, the beauty of the historic building was there, but previous interventions were at odds with the original idea.' The synagogue had survived the 1938 Nazi pogroms, but until recently entry to the building remained through the side entrance. The external doors have now been restored, and internal openings reflect the design panelling features while remaining modern.

(Image credit: Ana Barros Studio)

Step inside this restored Viennese synagogue

To the right of the entrance is an inviting vestibule/foyer, which had already been converted from shops in the 1980s. KENH Architekten has transformed this into a warm multifunctional space with seating, allowing people to gather and listen to prayers, which can last up to six hours. The wood panel colour is inspired by paintings of the Biedermeier period.

‘At that time, accents were frequently set in bold orange, tobacco yellow, or in pastel shades such as sky blue, powder pink, and pale lime green,’ says KENH Architekten co-founder Natalie Neubauer. ‘They were always combined with warm beige and white tones.’ The central and lateral storage features an elaborate system of concealed storage and transformable elements. 'Fold-out sales stands and other flexible features allow the space to adapt seamlessly between different modes of use,' KENH Architekten co-founder Kim Tien explains.

(Image credit: Ana Barros Studio)

The main temple sanctuary features Roman-style columns that guide views up to the blue ceiling with six-pointed gold stars. This feature inspired a Lobmeyr-made crystal cup reinterpreted by the architecture practice during Vienna Design Week earlier this month.

The oval shape is influenced by Kornhaüsel’s theatre design background; great for performances, not ideal for unwanted background noise. KENH needed to tackle the acoustics as well as provide heating and cooling for the three floors. Designed by the architects, the curved seating, which maximises space, contributes to the solution. The preservation office was initially reluctant to approve the idea until an archival photo demonstrated the original design was curved. The upholstered seating reduces echo and features an integrated heating and cooling system, just like the walnut-clad walls. Members have since confirmed that they could hear and enjoy the entire service, even from the upper floors.

(Image credit: Ana Barros Studio)

When the Bimah, a central platform from which the service is led, was further extended, the original Hungarian red limestone and Solnhofen limestone floor, typical of the period in which the building was constructed, was revealed. It has now been reinterpreted on the main level of the sanctuary.

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Original natural stone slabs were also found in the forecourt and have been laid beneath the new fountain in what was an open courtyard. Above this, Kehn has integrated lights into the glazed roof covering. Rib panelling details found on the bottom of new and original doors appear here, too.

(Image credit: Ana Barros Studio)

Piecing together 200 years of history, navigating the multiple interventions and working with the Federal Monuments Office and IKG (the official Jewish community organisation in Vienna) took approximately two years, while the works were completed in ten months, just in time for the Jewish high holidays this year.

'Despite the changes, the community still recognise their temple,' Neubauer says. Thoughtful, innovative details like milled inscriptions integrated into the walls, replacing traditional memorial plaques, mean the community will remain integral to the fabric of the building.

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