There’s a wonderful scent of warm spice at London’s Space House. Inside the recently transformed Grade II-listed landmark by Richard Seifert & Partners in Holborn, a cityscape unfolds in gingerbread, icing, spun sugar and sweets. From individual houses and detailed streetscapes to ambitious high-rise structures and urban landscapes, the models are remarkable in their scale and complexity. Imagining life a century from now, the architects envisage Tower Bridge as a public garden, Liberty London as a school for endangered crafts and Liverpool Street Station as a futuristic transport hub complete with jet-propelled air-bikes.

(Image credit: Luke O'Donovan)

(Image credit: Luke O'Donovan)

Take a tour of Gingerbread City in London

The Gingerbread City brings together almost 60 edible creations from established architectural and engineering practices including Foster + Partners, BDP and Buro Happold to independent designers and architecture students. The annual exhibition is the initiative of the Museum of Architecture, a UK-based charity that stages exhibitions, installations and participatory events. ‘Our mission is to connect people with architecture, and for ten years we've been doing that through the medium of gingerbread and sweets,’ says its founder and director, Melissa Woolford.

(Image credit: Luke O'Donovan)

(Image credit: Luke O'Donovan)

(Image credit: Luke O'Donovan)

This year’s theme, Future Forward, revisits subjects explored over the past decade – urban mobility, water, architectural reuse and the role of play in cities – while considering the challenges of the next century. ‘It’s this idea around cathedral thinking and trying to build for the next generation,’ explains Woolford. Exploring the long-term legacy of architecture through an ephemeral building material is appealing; its accompanying displays examining issues shaping its future, including migration, changing lifestyles, climate change, and health and ageing.

(Image credit: Luke O'Donovan)

(Image credit: Luke O'Donovan)

(Image credit: Luke O'Donovan)

Among this year’s more experimental propositions, S MK+ draws on ancient Roman principles of rainwater collection for a sculptural building with a folded roof, while Studio Tim Fu employs AI and digital modelling to conceive a building that gives back more green space than it occupies. ARTES London envisages a skyscraper incorporating living algae panels and self-healing concrete.

The ingenuity and care taken to construct the models is uplifting with some of the most intricate contributions coming from students at University of Westminster, the University of Liverpool and Ravensbourne University. Delightful details are everywhere, from the boiled-sweet glazing and marshmallow seating of Hopkins’ community pavilion to Sheppard Robson’s spun-sugar trees and the finely iced ornamentation of the Royal Albert Hall by first-time participant Zak Wharton. Fellow newcomer ADAM Architecture depicts the high street of Nansledan in Cornwall.

(Image credit: Luke O'Donovan)

(Image credit: Luke O'Donovan)

(Image credit: Luke O'Donovan)

‘Climate, housing, how we get around: architects work on these issues every day,’ says Woolford. ‘In gingerbread everyone can see what they're thinking, and the design solutions they share each year really get people talking.’

A particularly poignant contribution is ‘Home Sweet Home’, a collaboration between homelessness charity St Mungo’s, the museum, Gus Alexander Architects and Peter Barber Architects. Crafted by former Great British Bake Off contestant Pui Man, five miniature buildings represent the homes of people who previously slept rough. For all the imaginative speculation about how and where we might live in the future, it is a timely reminder of one of architecture’s most fundamental responsibilities.

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(Image credit: Luke O'Donovan)

(Image credit: Luke O'Donovan)

The Gingerbread City runs from 28 November 2026 to 3 January 2027 at Space House, 1 Kemble Street, London WC2.