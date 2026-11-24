When the London Museum opens to the public later this week, it hopes to offer a reflection of the city it represents. The project is the first-phase reveal of what was formerly known as the Museum of London – now relocated from London Wall to the site of the famous meat market, which has been transformed into a world-class museum for the 21st century. It is large, complicated and layered. It combines old and new, mixing busy and quieter bits, neat and messy at the same time – but always full of richness and interest.

Architecture studio Stanton Williams, Asif Khan and conservation specialist Julian Harrap Architects all worked on the project; and while they each tackled different parts of the fairly large plot (it spans several existing buildings across some 33,000 sq m), they all agree that the project was conceived to reflect both its specific site and the capital whose story it was designed to tell.

(Image credit: Hufton & Crow)

(Image credit: Hufton & Crow)

Tour the new London Museum

‘It was a rare chance to help one of the world's great city museums reinvent itself. Cities are changing quickly, and people increasingly look to public institutions to help them make sense of that change. A museum that engages with social and environmental issues and offers a shared civic space to a wide range of communities can do that in a way few other places can. There is a soft power in that too: an open, confident cultural institution doesn't just sit in its city; it helps to shape it,’ says Paul Williams, principal director and co-founder, Stanton Williams. ‘It is hard to imagine a better setting for that reinvention.’

Smithfield, a well-known site at the western end of the City's cultural axis, alongside the Barbican and the Guildhall School of Music & Drama, is already comfortably woven into the fabric of the city. It comprises two existing market buildings, one Victorian, one from the 1960s, and between them is a ‘captured street’, a former market lane now turned into the embrace of the main museum entrance. ‘It feels like the natural home for a museum that wants to be part of the city's life rather than observe it from a distance,’ Williams adds.

(Image credit: Hufton & Crow)

(Image credit: Hufton & Crow)

(Image credit: Hufton & Crow)

Stanton Williams led the project and focused on the poultry market, basement galleries and covered street linking the two markets. Khan took charge primarily of the general market's above-ground interiors and exterior. This includes its ground-floor public spaces, upper storeys and entrances (working closely with Julian Harrap Architects), and forms part of the first stage in a staggered launch of a project that will eventually also take over the poultry market next door.

Alec Shaw, the London Museum's director of new museum project and estate, told us in an interview in September: ‘We were constantly doing open-heart surgery into different parts of the building to try and adapt them to make them more welcoming. Without being too grand, I'm hoping this is a complete game changer for city museums across the world.'

(Image credit: Hufton & Crow)

(Image credit: Hufton & Crow)

(Image credit: Hufton & Crow)

The first stage that launches now hopes to reflect this dynamism. It was also designed to be able to absorb change and feel interactive, in order to invite visitors in and engage them as actors in its offerings – rather than passive viewers. ‘It can always be an unfinished project,' Khan told us in September. ‘This is what has been missing, in a way, from the museum of the 20th century. Here, it's baked into the architecture, the capacity and the need to change.'

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The new exhibits will have displays for the London of the present and the past (cavernous underground railway chambers beneath the General Market showcase row upon row of old, 7m-high vaulted brick jack arches). Indeed, the buildings themselves are part of the show, creating a journey through time via the medium of architecture. The campus also provides unexpected surprises: for instance, those underground vaults, which were partly buried and closed off (and not in the plans), when the London Museum began the project. They were originally open-air goods yards, where cargo arriving by rail and river was stored before Horace Jones built the General Market on top.

(Image credit: Hufton & Crow)

(Image credit: Hufton & Crow)

The complex includes, at Khan’s suggestion, the transformation of 48 historic shop units into 12 ‘houses'. Six of them would be reserved for the institution's use, and six would be given to external ventures in a mix that the museum would curate. The idea was that it would become an incubator, a ‘coral reef of multiple institutes', as Khan puts it.

In places, the building fabric itself holds part of the museum’s collection. Some of its objects were baked into the flooring, forming part of the ground level, visible for all to see. More displays in the main exhibitions include over 400 pieces of remarkable Elizabethan and Jacobean jewellery, found buried in a cellar in 1912.

(Image credit: Hufton & Crow)

(Image credit: Hufton & Crow)

‘[My first reaction to the site was] visceral. I first walked into the General Market in 2016 and was blown away by the power and physicality of its contrasting spaces. That feeling hasn't left me. The site was raw, far more derelict than anyone had realised, and a time capsule. That complexity is its richness,’ Williams explains.

‘This isn’t a museum built merely to hold London's past. It is designed to keep imagining London's future, a place where history, ideas and people meet, and new stories emerge. Like the city, it is built layer upon layer, reinventing itself without erasing what came before.’

(Image credit: Hufton & Crow)

(Image credit: Hufton & Crow)

londonmuseum.org.uk