36 hours after its launch at midnight local time on Thursday 19th December, first-day sales of GTA 6 were confirmed to be $3.8bn (£2.9bn). Already, it's the biggest entertainment launch in history

According to analytics site Sensor Tower, pre-orders and first-day sales combined exceeded 24.5 million units.

As the BBC reported, for comparison, the biggest film of 2026, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, has grossed $2.5 billion. It was released almost four months ago.

And those numbers will only increase after this weekend. Game developers Rockstar celebrated the blockbuster franchise’s newest iteration with an all-star concert in Miami, the real-world counterpart of GTA’s Vice City.

For one day only, the Mana Wynwood convention centre was transformed into Grand Theft Auto VI: The Festival, a live spectacular featuring several of the musical A-list stars featured in the game and on its 57-song, 190-minute soundtrack. If they can prise their controllers from their hands, fans can rap’n’roll to Travis Scott, Cardi B, Metro Boomin, Justice, Rauw Alejandro, Tainy, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso and The Dare.

No pressure, then, on the designers tasked with transferring the world-building wonder of GTA 6 – which is released a mere 13 years after its predecessor – onto a concert stage for a pair of those artists… in just two weeks.

That was the challenge given by Alejandro and Tainy to Los Angeles design studio STURDY. – full-stop part of the name, full-service all of their game. As their website puts it: 'A creative house and digital delve dedicated to creating and producing visual narratives – meant to evoke feeling. Our work spans disciplines, unified by the singular drive of crafting unforgettable moments of connection.'

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Certainly STURDY. have game-changing form: they were the creative directors and show designers for Bad Bunny's Debí Tirar Más Fotos world tour. But designing a new, GTA-friendly show for his Puerto Rican compatriots in a fortnight – with no advance sneak peek at the game – was a commission of a different magnitude entirely.

Here, Kevin Henry, co-founder and executive producer, and Adrian Martinez, co-founder and creative director, take time away from their crushing deadline to discuss the building of a show due to lift off in less than 24 hours.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

W*: What stage are you at in the design for this weekend's festival?

Kevin Henry: We're essentially in the programming phase. It's been a couple weeks of programming, trying to get ahead since this all came up last-minute. So the race has been conceptualising what this project was going to be.

We're working on both Rauw and Tainy’s [performances]. It's a joint performance, and then they have their own sets within that. A pretty cool situation where we get to work with two amazing artists. So the goal was to have a finished show in a short amount of time [for] an hour and 15-minute performance.

Our amazing team just did an overnight out in Miami, putting the lighting together and programming the content into the server so that everything is as ready to go as possible. That's where we're at right now. It is a race to get it all fine-tuned so that we all feel like it's the best possible show.

Who did this approach come from? And what was the initial brief?

Adrian Martinez: The whole thing sprouted from the fact that, obviously, GTA put out a soundtrack to go with the game. Both Rauw and Tainy have songs on the soundtrack. And on the Sturdy. side, we've been working with Rauw for a few years.

And as this whole thing was coming together, Rauw’s song [‘Macacoa 2000’] has done super well, so there's a lot of momentum in the synergistic world that's been created between the game, the artist, the soundtrack. And obviously the fact that it's in Miami – or, Vice City.

As this conversation has unfolded, we wanted to do something that feels like the world of the game without wanting to copy it. So the proposal has been: how do we infuse a little bit of the colours and the feeling that we get when we think of Vice City? Do we add a little bit of drama? How do we insert a little bit of crime into it?

KH: Game theatrics.

AM: It's got a lot of energy, top to bottom. It just hits, basically. And for Rauw’s section of their set, there's a lot of surprises in terms of guests. That's something that is also going be fun. People will come away with a show that is just moment after moment.

What was the key challenge in creating an artist world on a concert stage that was congruent with the world of the game?

KH: The biggest challenge was, as Adrian alluded to, not making anything too close to the game, [anything] that would upset Rockstar. Besides the fact that there's many other acts that they're managing, [we’re mindful of] things being not too close to each other, or not feeling like it's taking too much from the brand and ethos of the game.

And [also] adhering to their rules. We were coming up with stuff and then they'd give us their feedback. It was a game of back and forth until we landed on something that felt good for both sides. So it was trying to honour the newness of this all.

Because this really doesn't happen much. We've done things for Fortnite, back during Covid when there were those [in-game] concerts. And so we understood it a little bit. But the GTA world is just such a massive brand and has so many things that we wanted to honour. But also really making sure that it fit what Rockstar was thinking as well.

AM: We don't want it to feel like a dupe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The other artists at the festival: are they taking their own iterations of the GTA world for their stage shows? And if so, did you have to be aware of that and not step on anyone's toes?

AM Yeah, for sure. Credit to the team putting the festival together as an overall show and letting everyone have their moments that can tie to the game. We wanted to do a certain gag and they wouldn't let us do it because they kept saying, ‘this other act is already taking this thing’. So we've been trying to find other avenues to get our ideas off. When it came to that specific thing, they were very protective of reserving the creative for another act.

However, at the same time, they were very supportive in other ways, in letting us have access to certain props from the game to make that a part of our show. So there is an infusion of what people are seeing in the game that comes to life as part of the onstage creative, physically speaking.

What input have Rauw and Tainy had as you guys have developed this?

AM: They're super involved. With Rauw, that’s everything from the set list, the order in which the artists are coming out, how the energy bounces. And how it flows back and forth between him and Tainy and the dynamic of the music. But also the amount of time that each section of the show takes, what people are wearing and doing, and how they come in and out.

Rauw himself is very, very involved, and Tainy is across everything as well. They've been together masterminding this whole thing. We've been able to help with a ton of the creative, but also be facilitators to make sure that they have what they need.

In terms of audience expectations, how would you compare what a Bad Bunny crowd expect from a stage show versus what the GTA gaming crowd expect from this stage show this weekend?

KH: With how this has been announced, there'll be a lot of the fans of each artist. But the excitement for the game will take this to another level where people just don't know what to expect. There's this excitement for the launch, and then their favourite artist celebrating that launch. It’s going to hit another level of curiosity and excitement.

And being in Miami, it'll really feel like you're in the game. Rockstar are doing a lot of cool things will show up in the next couple days.

AM: Also… Miami [is] Rauw and Tainy’s number two market outside of Puerto Rico itself – it can't get much better. This is like [them] playing a show at home.

Vice City, GTA VI (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Did you guys get early access to GTA so you could see the architecture of it and work from that?

KH: I wish!

AM: Basically, we had to work off of the trailers that had been put out. That was the insight that we had to the game. But the trailer that came out on Netflix was close to half an hour long. So there was a lot to take in there and understand, characters-wise and overall subject matter.

In terms of the free-flowing creativity from the game world to the stage world, could that theoretically work the other way? Would you guys, for example, be hired in the future to create a stage show within the world of a game?

KH: I would say that that definitely is a possibility. When we did the Fortnite performance, we did content for the performance within the game, when there were those digital concerts. That's just going to expand, whether it's for live performance or experiential type of projects. People are looking for immersive experiences that not everyone can access in person.

Given the blockbuster sales of GTA, can you see this live festival becoming an ongoing show – a touring event that will pop up in different cities?

AM: It makes a lot of sense to be able to do something like [that]. There's only so many franchises that can really do it like this. But in this case, these guys are turning the entire city of Miami into Vice City. The branding is literally everywhere, and there are activations everywhere. You're seeing it in a way where the word immersive is actually becoming true on the scale of the city itself. It's extremely impressive in that sense.

So to think, then, that this could be something that happens, multi-city or in different parts around the world, doesn't seem all that far-fetched.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Do you get a sense from the game developers that, as well as the gameplay and the architecture of the game itself, peopling it with artists of this quality is fundamental to what they want to do with the game – and also fundamental to the success of the game?

KH: I would say so. The quality of the artists is top-of-the-industry and game-changers. Rockstar really knocked out of the park with who's performing. Like I was saying before, the excitement that this game is bringing, and matching that excitement with this star power and artistry, is [unparalleled].

AM: And curation in terms of genre as well. You have huge [artists] – people at the top of hip hop, at the top of Latin music, at the top of electronic music, all coming together bring the musical world of the game itself to life. It’s so well-curated and well done.

GTA VI is out now for Playstation and XBox

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