Chris Bilheimer and Michael Stipe first met, 35 years ago, over a whirring photocopier and a mutual interest in visual art. It was the tentative start of professional relationship that would (literally) change the face of record sleeve artwork in the Peak CD era. And, as it turned out, in the last hurrah for albums as a physical medium.

At the time Bilheimer was studying art at the University of Georgia in Athens, Georgia. A decade earlier, in 1980, Stipe had embarked on the same course, before dropping out to concentrate on the band he’d formed with fellow students Bill Berry, Peter Buck and Mike Mills: R.E.M.

Back then, recalls Bilheimer, 'Kinko's was the college town copy shop where students in bands would go to make their flyers. It was a creative epicentre for people who didn't have studios.' Ahead of the March 1991 release of R.E.M.’s seventh album Out of Time, Stipe 'had a bunch of disparate things that he wanted to make copies of to send to the record label. I ended up helping him collage those pieces together, because I happened to be at Kinko's when he was there.'

Then, 'a couple of years later, as computers started becoming more prevalent, I was at Kinko's working on [artwork] for a small band. Michael came in and wanted to do some reference material for [1992 album] Automatic for the People, and had me typeset what became the back cover of the album. I laid out the typography for the sign painter to hand paint that on glass.'

These 'little threads of connections to the artwork' were then braided together into a full-time position on 1994’s Monster, 'to assist Michael the way I had been assisting him at Kinko's. And it just grew from there.'

Having been forged in the ’90s, the decade when R.E.M. became one of the biggest bands in the world, the Bilheimer/Stipe visual partnership is still creating, three-and-a-half decades on. For the new, 25th anniversary release of 2001’s Reveal, the graphic designer and the former frontman have collaborated on a fresh iteration of the sleeve artwork for the band’s 12th album. It’s the latest in a run of quarter-century reissues – all beautifully pimped out with new imagery and unreleased and/or not-widely-available recordings – that began with a freshening up of R.E.M.’s 1983 debut, Murmur.

'It's been an interesting journey going through the reissues as a designer,' reflects Bilheimer, 55, from his home in Austin, Texas. 'When we started, it was Murmur, Reckoning, Fables of the Reconstruction – I was now re-designing albums that I grew up listening to. And I tried to keep them very faithful as a fan to how they felt when they came out.

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'But as this process has gone on, and we've gotten further along in the catalogue, Michael has wanted to fuck with it more. I have never asked him exactly what his feelings are, but there's been increasing desire in him to toy with the legacy. Or just have fun with it. More so than holding our breath and faithfully honouring the original.'

Bilheimer – once a fanboy, always a fanboy – admits to conflict about the legacy of a cherished group who split in 2011, 31 years young. 'There's part of me that wants to keep the [sleeves] as a timepiece. And there's a part of me that's like: ‘Oh, this is fun. We get to reinvent something we already did.’ And Reveal is a really good example of that…'

The original, bleach-yellowed cover is a Polaroid that Stipe took on tour, with the shadow of the distinctively chrome-domed singer, camera in hand, in the bottom left corner. 'The first thing Michael said to me was: ‘What would that look like if it were infrared photography?' So, imagine what it would be like through different technology. Just fuck with the colours, give it a completely different vibe.' Hence the pinkified new look.

For his original work on Reveal, Bilheimer received the first of three Grammy nominations he’d receive, alongside Stipe, for his artwork for the band. Here he, yes, reveals the stories behind the other R.E.M. sleeves he worked on.

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Monster (1994)

R.E.M.’s grunge-era album, dedicated to actor and friend River Phoenix, who died the previous year, with not-so-monstrous candy-coloured sleeve

(Image credit: REM)

'It’s funny you say candy-coloured because the starting point was fruit-flavoured cereal boxes from the early ’70s. Then it’s photography by either Michael or [frequent band collaborator] Jem Cohen – except the cover. That came from a weird balloon that Michael bought at a store. It was a full-body bear. But for some reason, its head and its body were separated on the balloon. So it's this very surreal-looking creature.

'We were photographing the bear, and the first picture I took was an accident, totally out-of-focus, and that's the one we ended up using on the cover. It’s copyright of The Tilly Balloon Company and we contacted them to see if they'd let us have rights to it. We were half-expecting them to see that this huge band wants to use their artwork and then have dollar signs in their eyes. They said: 'Yeah, you can totally use it. But can you send us a couple copies of the album? Also, if you want to buy some balloons…’ So we ended up buying a promotional amount of balloons from them.'

New Adventures in Hi-Fi (1996)

Trailed by suitably greyscale single ‘E-Bow the Letter’, a collaboration with Patti Smith, and with a black-and-white cover photograph, taken through a tour bus window, of a desert-scape

(Image credit: REM)

'That whole album was recorded during the Monster tour, and all of those photos were taken by Michael during that time period. Then we were in the studio in Seattle, and we had all these photographs spread out over the floor. And Peter Buck walked by and pointed at the one of the hill and goes, ‘that one should be the cover’, and just kept walking. I think that was the one and only time Peter ever had an opinion about the artwork. So we're like: well, if Peter says it, then that's got to be the cover!

'I actually got to drive by that hill on the cover during the pandemic – someone texted me the GPS coordinates. It's in New Mexico or Arizona.'

Up (1998)

Blocky colours and an R.E.M. logo hand-drawn by Bilheimer

(Image credit: REM)

'I found a bunch of reference images to show Michael of what I was really into in that era, and still am. There's a thing called spot colour – you mix a purple ink, and you mix a green ink, and you print each colour one at a time. You'll often print one colour on top of another colour accidentally, and you see through it, and you see the texture of the ink. It was very, very analogue.

'The ‘up’ came from a book where someone had collected every version of the ‘up’ arrow on cardboard shipping boxes. Originally, they wanted to call the album Up, Up, Up, Up, Up. But then somewhere along the line, it got shortened to just Up. Titling the records was always a thing, and it always came way late in the process. But it was different every time. Out of Time is called that because they ran out of time to come up with a title.'

Around the Sun (2004)

Blurry aliens walk amongst us…

(Image credit: REM)

'Those are all overexposed photos of Michael taken on a sunny day. And he had this little plastic stencil that you could stick a pin in and make lettering. He just drew the alphabet, and gave me these photos, and said: ‘That's all I want for the album.’ So it's really simple. That was an example where I just put the thing together. I didn't have any design input on it. Michael knew exactly what he wanted.'

Accelerate (2008)

A hellish metropolis on the front, David Carson-esque typography design on the inside…

(Image credit: REM)

'Michael sent me 100s of photographs of buildings that he took while he was travelling. He said: ‘I want you to mash up these buildings into a dystopian landscape.’ Every picture's taken from a different angle, nothing lines up. And it's very disorienting to try and create [a cityscape] out of buildings that are all at different angles.

'After Around the Sun, musically it was a rawer, more straightforward album. So I went with the punk rock flyer [aesthetic], back to Kinko's. Those were all full-colour photographs and I made them black and white on a Xerox machine, cut and pasted them together, and built a big diorama. And the R.E.M. logo was pen and ink.'

Collapse Into Now (2011)

An R.E.M. album sleeve that – shocker – features the band on the cover, Stipe with his hand in the air. What could it possibly mean?

(Image credit: REM)

I did not know when we were making that record that it was going to be their last one. And it's really interesting, in retrospect, the things that Michael gave me as prompts. He gave me this photo, where he's waving goodbye. Then I poured on acetone, which is a solvent, to eat away the ink on the paper, so it was degrading and disappearing. The other element he gave me was that concept in illustration where things go off to a vanishing point in the horizon. That's why there's lots of lines going off into different directions.

'And it never occurred to me that him waving goodbye, us disappearing the band with chemicals and the vanishing point were all symbolic. R.E.M. are going off, away, into the distance. And I've never asked how intentional that was. I imagine it was probably pretty intentional.'

Reveal (25th Anniversary Edition) boxset is released on 20th November