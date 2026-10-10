Photographer Juergen Teller and Edward Enninful are kicking off an art-filled month by creating a special cover for the November Art issue of Wallpaper* magazine.

The issue is on sale now, coinciding with the opening of the Tate Britain exhibition ‘The 90s: Art and Fashion’. It was a decade that saw Teller hone his distinctive style, eschewing the polished glamour of the 1980s for a candid, stripped-back realism, epitomised in album covers and portraits of Sinéad O'Connor, Kate Moss and more. In the latter part of the decade, Teller’s Go-Sees photography series, which saw him photograph every aspiring model who knocked on his door from May 1998 to 1999, rejected a traditional studio set-up in favour of a rawness rooted in reality.

‘Whoever that person was, was great,’ Teller recalls – during a conversation with exhibition curator Edward Enninful for Wallpaper* – of each model who approached him. 'It didn’t matter where they came from or what they did, it could have been anyone I found interesting. That was very important to me, and it was also a bit of a critique on the fashion industry of how that whole thing gets handled, and it is tough for the models.’

Juergen Teller, Young Pink Kate, London 1998 (Image credit: (c) Juergen Teller, All Rights Reserved)

For the Wallpaper* cover, Teller draws on this spirit with a bespoke composition and curation by Enninful. He has chosen three of his photographs that define the 1990s to him: Pink Kate in a Towel, London, 1998; Kurt Cobain, Berlin, 1991; and Helmut Lang backstage series, Autumn Winter 1996, Paris, No.1, 1996.

‘Kate [Moss] went to a fashion show in Milan for Gianni Versace, and they coloured her hair pink,’ says Teller. ‘She flew back to London the next day and called me up. She said, “I'm going to change my hair colour back to normal, but before that, Juergen, come over to my house and photograph me, because that could be something.” That was it, and we had a nice time. There was no other reason other than we both wanted to do this picture. It wasn't even for a magazine or anything.

‘Nobody wanted money or publicity, we wanted to do it creatively. We wanted to play. What also really works is the photograph of her turning round on the cover of Wallpaper*. It's like turning round into the 90s kind of thing, and it feels so innocent as well. It's this real sense of freedom.’

Adds Enninful: ‘Juergen called to say, I have the incredible cover for Wallpaper*, and that's what I love about Juergen, his focus. Every job is so important to him. When I saw it, I was like, oh my God, this is amazing! He thinks about it all the time. I love this cover so much.’

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A version of this article appears in the November 2026 Art Issue of Wallpaper*, available from 8 October in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today