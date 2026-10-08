Get the Wallpaper* Art Issue, on sale now, with a Juergen Teller 1990s twist

The Wallpaper* Art Issue is our annual celebration of art at the intersection of fashion, design and architecture. The latest iteration – our November 2026 issue – hits newsstands today, 8 October, during the busiest month in the art calendar, which kicks off this year with Tate Britain’s blockbuster exhibition, ‘The 90s: Art and Fashion’. To mark the occasion, one of its preeminent image-makers, Juergen Teller, created a very special cover for us with the show’s curator, Edward Enninful. They also got together to discuss a decade that Tate Britain director Alex Farquharson described to me in a recent conversation as foundational for art and culture in the UK today, referring to it as ‘a moment in which artists didn’t wait to be invited, converging with fashion designers and musicians to bypass conventional hierarchies between high art and popular culture’.

Gillian Wearing Dancing in Peckham, 1994, from ‘The 90s: Art and Fashion’, curated by Edward Enninful, at Tate Britain (Image credit: © GillianWearing, courtesy Maureen Paley London; Regen Projects LosAngeles; and TanyaBonakdar New York)

It’s a legacy picked up in the discussion between Enninful and Teller, both of whom started their careers experiencing first-hand the sort of enveloping freedom that powers creatives to act.

This month’s issue is hopefully suffused with a similar sense of sovereignty, whether it’s Louise Giovanelli’s beautifully rendered paintings of curtains, Adam Pendleton’s radical takeover of Amsterdam’s Stedelijk Museum, Joana Vasconcelos’ intervention in a BIG-designed Manhattan skyscraper apartment, or Karon Davis’ joyful reimagining of circus performers. We’re also looking forward to Frieze London – in particular, the Artist-to-Artist programme supported by Tiffany & Co, in which Yinka Shonibare invites South African artist Unathi Mkonto to join him in the spotlight – and Art Basel Paris, where Alice Diop takes up her first artist-curator role for a Miu Miu project celebrating Black female creativity. Meanwhile, Shawn Adams drops into Denmark’s Lego HQ to explore its collaboration with graffiti artist Futura.

Part of our foray into Belgian modernism, the Pannenhuis metro station in north Brussels, designed by Groupe Structures in 1979, is famous for its striking sci-fi spaceship design (Image credit: Photography: Stefan Giftthaler)

Elsewhere, we check out the striking new London flagship store of Palace Skateboards; visit the New York home and studio of the late June Leaf, a haven of creativity that she shared with her husband, photographer Robert Frank, until his death in 2019; admire a Shaker-inspired rail hanging system devised by LA design studio Joshi Greene to lighten and brighten their own space; join Jeff Koons as he works with Hublot on a vivid interpretation of his own balloon pieces in watch form; and marvel at the remaining examples of Belgian modernism, where artistry and architecture surprise and entertain in equal measure. We trust this edition achieves the same. Thank you for reading. Enjoy the issue.



Bill Prince

Editor-in-Chief

Wallpaper’s November 2026 Art Issue is available from 8 October, in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today