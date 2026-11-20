Have you ever wondered what architecture could taste like? Well, Friends Of Residential Treasures: LA (FORT: LA) has. The non-profit organisation dedicated to celebrating Los Angeles’ residential architectural history presents a bake-off to celebrate the works of the late American architect John Lautner.

The bake-off is part of a wider public event titled ‘Architecture Uncorked: Lautnerpalooza’, which took place at Barnsdall Gallery Theatre in Los Angeles, in collaboration with the John Lautner Foundation to celebrate the organisation’s 30th anniversary.

Discover the winning John Lautner-inspired cakes

‘Cherry’ Garcia House by Abigail Lodevico (Image credit: Abigail Lodevico)

Lautner is best known for his modernist architecture that was futuristic and organic at the same time, utilising large glass walls to welcome the outdoors in. Now, over 30 years after his death, his work has been turned into baked delights for the event, featuring, variously, frosted façades, sponge-cake walls, and chocolate rocks, enjoyed by architecture enthusiasts hungry for something a little different.

‘Cherry’ Garcia House by Abigail Lodevico (Image credit: Abigail Lodevico)

The entries were whittled down to five finalists, whose bakes were presented on 14 November 2026 for panellists to judge. Best of Show went to ChocoLaut Nervana by Andrei Pogany and Deborah Gorman, respectively, the head of an architectural design studio and a chef and owner of Deborah’s Table. They chose to create various details of their favourite Lautner buildings (the Sheats Goldstein residence in Beverly Hills, Silvertop in Silverlake, and Arango House in Acapulco) and combined them into a new vision.

Nougat Googie by Julia Berkson (Image credit: Photos by Julia Berkson)

Best Architectural Cake and Audience Choice award went to the 'Cherry' Garcia House by Abigail Lodevico, owner of the custom cake shop Abs of Cakes in East Los Angeles. She chose to incorporate the siting and structure of Lautner’s Garcia House in the Hollywood Hills to create a round cake. The flavour was inspired by Ben & Jerry’s Cherry Garcia Ice Cream with vanilla, chocolate, and cherry.

Nougat Googie by Julia Berkson (Image credit: Photos by Julia Berkson)

Pearlman Cabin Pistachio Cake by Grace Davis and Katie Horak, architects and former co-workers who are also avid home bakers, won Best Flavour. They looked to the Pearlman Cabin, completed in 1957.

ChocoLaut Nervana by Andrei Pogany and Deborah Gorman (Image credit: Photos by Andrei Pogany and Deborah Gorman)

Other entries included Silvertop Hearth Cake by Allise Matsuno, a designer and writer. She aimed to create a cake that combined elements of the fireplace at Silvertop in Silver Lake, highlighting Lautner’s use of materials. The cross-section of the cake references an architectural section, while flavours are of roasted berry, chocolate and mousse.

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Silvertop Hearth Cake Allise Matsuno (Image credit: Allise Matsuno)

Nougat Googie by Julia Berkson, an energy-industry contracts manager, created a cake inspired by the shapes of the Foster House in Sherman Oaks and the colours of the Schaffer House in Glendale. Her flavours were inspired by the local area, including almond, orange and tangerine.

‘Sometimes the best way to appreciate a building is to eat it’ Russell Brown, FORT: LA founder and board chair

Silvertop Hearth Cake Allise Matsuno (Image credit: Allise Matsuno)

Russell Brown, FORT: LA founder and board chair, says of the event, ‘John Lautner spent his career challenging conventional ideas about how we live. We thought it would be fun to see what happens when you give that same challenge to a group of cake makers. At FORT: LA, we're always looking for unexpected ways to bring people into the stories of Los Angeles architecture, and sometimes the best way to appreciate a building is to eat it.’

Pearlman Cabin Pistachio Cake by Grace Davis and Katie Horak (Image credit: Photos by Grace Davis and Katie Horak)

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